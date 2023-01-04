Business digest

Wall Street

ends higher

Stocks ended higher on Wall Street after a day of wavering as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting of policymakers underscored how the central bank remains determined to keep rates high to crush inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.7%. Stocks had rallied earlier after the government reported that the number of job openings in November was higher than expected, which bolsters hopes that the economy can avoid sliding into a protracted recession. Crude oil prices fell and Treasury yields ended lower.

Electric skates

and AI for birds

LAS VEGAS — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going virtual in 2021 and experiencing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. Exhibitors range from big names including Sony and LG to tiny startups. You might see the next big thing or something that will never make it past the prototype stage. Highlights of a media preview included an AI-connected bird feeder, electric inline skates and temporary digital tattoos.

Fed cited

strong hiring

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials suggested at their most recent meeting that a continuing streak of robust hiring could keep inflation elevated and was a key reason why they expected to raise interest rates this year more than they had previously forecast. In the minutes of their mid-December meeting, the officials indicated that a slowdown in its rate hikes – from four three-quarter point hikes in a row to a half-point increase last month – “was not an indication of any weakening” in their resolve to bring inflation back down to their 2% target. Nor did the smaller increase signal “a judgment that inflation was already on a persistent downward path,” the minutes said.

Salesforce to lay

off 8K workers

Business software maker Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce, as major technology companies continue to prune payrolls that they rapidly expanded during a two-year boom spurred by pandemic lockdown. The cuts announced Wednesday are by far the largest in the 23-year history of a San Francisco company founded by former Oracle executive Marc Benioff, who pioneered the method of leasing software services to internet-connected devices — a concept now known as “cloud computing.” Benioff blamed himself for the layoffs while lamenting a hiring spree he undertook as Salesforce's revenue accelerated while the pandemic forced employers to allow millions of people to work remotely.

Gun violence

program ends

NEW YORK — A little known Biden administration initiative to reduce gun violence that was funded by philanthropic foundations wrapped up in December with a celebration hosted in Washington. The Community Violence Intervention Collaborative was launched in June 2021 to get public funding to small nonprofits that work to combat gun violence.

It provided training to 50 grassroots groups that use a community-based approach to reach the people most likely to shoot someone or be shot and offer them a path out of cycles of violence. Nancy Fishman, of the Schusterman Family Philanthropies, said the initiative had built momentum toward a shift in how the government approaches public safety.