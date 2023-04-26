Coronation gives

tourism boost

LONDON — The coronation of King Charles III is luring royal fans fascinated by the pageantry, spectacle and drama of the monarchy and far-flung visitors eager to experience a piece of British history. Tour companies, shops and restaurants are rolling out the red carpet, whether it’s a decked-out bus tour of London’s top sights with high tea or merchandise running from regal to kitschy. The weekend of events starting May 6 will bring a welcome cash infusion to central London businesses, especially hotels, pubs and restaurants. But it won’t do much for U.K. residents struggling with an economy on the precipice of recession and a cost-of-living crisis that has stirred months of disruptive strikes.

Google's ad

slump persists

SAN FRANCISCO — Google’s advertising malaise persisted during the first quarter while the internet company also grapples with advancements in artificial intelligence technology that threatens to undercut its dominant search engine. An unprecedented downturn in Google’s digital ad revenue – the company’s main moneymaker for more than 20 years – came into sharper focus Tuesday with the release of the January-Marcy results for its corporate parent, Alphabet. Although Alphabet's total revenue for the period rose from the same time last year, Google's first-quarter ad sales fell slightly from a year ago. That dip followed a nearly 4$ decline at the end of last year.

First Republic

stock plunges

NEW YORK — First Republic Bank’s stock plunged Tuesday after it said depositors withdrew more than $100 billion during last month’s crisis, with fears swirling that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The San Francisco bank said late Monday that it was only able to stanch the bleeding after a group of large banks stepped in to save it by depositing $30 billion in uninsured deposits. But investors remained deeply skeptical on what path forward exists for First Republic either as an independent firm or as an acquisition target. The bank likely will have lower profits for years, and if the bank is bought, any purchase would come with an immediate loss to any buyer.

Visa 2Q profits

jumped 14%

NEW YORK — Payment processing giant Visa says its second-quarter profits jumped 14% from a year earlier on an adjusted basis, as the company continues to benefit from a global rise in credit card and debit card usage. The San Francisco-based company said it earned a profit of $4.38 billion, or $2.09 a share, excluding one-time charges related partially to the Russia-Ukraine war and other accounting adjustments. That compared to an adjusted profit of $3.83 billion, or $1.79 a share, from a year earlier. The result beat analysts’ forecasts. The company processed $2.955 trillion in transactions on its payment network last quarter, up 10% from a year earlier.

GM boosts

sales outlook

DETROIT — Strong U.S. sales helped General Motors increase its first-quarter net profit 19% over a year ago, leading the company to raise its full-year earnings guidance on expectations that people will keep buying new vehicles. The Detroit automaker said Tuesday that it made $2.37 billion from January through March, up from $1.99 billion a year ago. Excluding a $900 million charge for severance packages that went to about 3,000 white-collar workers who took buyouts during the quarter, GM made $2.21 per share. That soundly beat analysts’ estimates of $1.72 a share.