Business digest

Stocks end

broadly higher

NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-week losing streak. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.5% on Friday, but is still well below where it was in mid-August. Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite even higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed, as did small-company stocks. All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices. DocuSign rose sharply after the electronic signature company reported strong second-quarter sales and raised its subscription forecast.

Airlines' use

of aid eyed

WASHINGTON — Two key lawmakers want the government to investigate whether airlines used federal pandemic-relief money to encourage employees to quit. The lawmakers said Friday that taxpayers helped the airline industry during their darkest days at the start of the pandemic, and they deserve to know how the money was spent. Airlines received grants totaling $54 billion to keep workers on the job during the pandemic.

Airlines were barred from laying off workers, but they encouraged thousands to quit by taking buyouts or early retirement. Airlines were caught short-staffed when travel bounced back earlier this year, contributing to widespread flight delays and cancellations.

Burger King

invests $400m

NEW YORK — Burger King plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales. The burger chain said Friday the investment includes $250 million to revamp stores and update technology and kitchen equipment and $120 million for heavier advertising. The moves come after several years of disappointing sales at Burger King’s 7,058 U.S. stores. Wendy’s overtook Burger King as the No. 2 U.S. fast food chain by sales in 2020 and held on to that spot last year.

Poland: Ukraine

offers power

KYIV, Ukraine — Poland’s prime minister says neighboring Ukraine is ready to supply his country with electricity and help reduce the use of coal for power generation in light of an anticipated energy crisis. Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvia’s President Egils Levits were in Kyiv on Friday for talks with Ukraine’s president about military and energy security amid efforts to reduce the region’s dependence on Russian energy. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki said Ukraine is ready to supply energy in a short time. They also discussed steps to ease off lines of trucks waiting for days to cross the border.

N. Carolina wins

chip wafer plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company says it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers. Wolfspeed Inc. announced on Friday that it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at a location in Chatham County. Wolfspeed could receive $775 million in cash incentives, infrastructure improvements and other sweeteners from North Carolina and local governments to build.

The silicon carbide chips are emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. The jobs announcement marked another big economic win for central North Carolina. Apple and Toyota are among the companies that are planning to build there.