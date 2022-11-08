Business digest

Wall Street

moves higher

NEW YORK — Election Day brought another tick higher for stocks, as Wall Street braces for the results from the day’s midterm elections and a big update on inflation that’s due later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday, its third straight gain. Trading was tentative through the day, and Wall Street’s benchmark index flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss during the afternoon. Analysts say investors appear to be making bets for Republicans to gain control of at least one house of Congress, which could mean relatively little change for economic policies.

Disney posts

weak Q4 results

The Walt Disney Co. has posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company said Tuesday it earned $162 million nearly flat compared to the $160 million it earned a year earlier. Revenue grew 9% to $20.15 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $21.27 billion. Disney said it ended the fiscal year with more than 235 million subscribers to its streaming services. That’s above analysts’ expectations of 231.5 million.

Kohl’s CEO

to lead Levis

NEW YORK — Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl’s, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. Levi’s said in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2 and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh, president and CEO in the next 18 months. She is expected to join the board of directors on that date.

Adidas hires

new boss

BERLIN — Adidas has appointed Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden as its new chief executive. He will take over in January as the German sportswear brand weathers the fallout from its split with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The departure of Kasper Rorsted, Adidas’ CEO since 2016, was announced in August. The company said Tuesday that he and the supervisory board “mutually agreed” he will leave the company Friday.

The company ended a partnership with Ye last month after mounting outcry over the rapper’s offensive and antisemitic remarks. Adidas is expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros this year from the decision.

Holmes' bid for

new trial fails

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal judge has rejected disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ bid for a new trial after concluding a key prosecution witness’s recent attempt to contact her wasn’t enough to give award another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors in her blood-testing company. The ruling issued late Monday is the latest setback for Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star who once boasted an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion but is now facing up to 20 years prison that would separate her from her 1-year-old son. The 38-year-old Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18 in San Jose, California.

Italian EV

startup emerges

MILAN — A new fully electric vehicle startup in Italy is challenging U.S. and Chinese rivals with “Made in Italy” design. AEHRA is being launched by a former oil trader who hired a former Lamborghini designer to infuse the cars with Italian emotion and is placing emphasis on aerodynamics over performance. Its biggest hurdle to success is an already crowded market of EV startups and traditional carmakers.

And AEHRA doesn’t plan to launch its first vehicles until mid-2025. The ultra-premium cars plan to sell for $160,000 to $180,000, rolling out first in the United States and key European markets before expanding to China.