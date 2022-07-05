Business digest

US indexes

eke out gains

Major stock indexes shook off an early slump and ended with meager gains on Wall Street Tuesday as worries about the economy continue to weigh on markets. Oil prices slumped, bringing the price of U.S. crude back below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May. Tech stocks staged a turnaround and ended higher. The S&P 500 eked out a gain of 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained in the red, losing 0.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.82%.

Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Scandinavian Airlines has filed for bankruptcy in the United States. The airline group said Tuesday’s announcement would not affect its operations and flight schedule. But the chief executive of SAS said the pilots’ strike had accelerated the move to seek bankruptcy protection voluntarily in the U.S. Filing for Chapter 11 in New York puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. Pilots say their pay and conditions are inadequate and the company is not rehiring pilots laid off during the pandemic. They claim the company negotiated for months but never intended to reach a deal with them.

Australian bank

boosts rate

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s central bank has lifted its benchmark interest rate for a third time in three straight months, changing the cash rate to 1.35% from 0.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s half a percentage point rise on Tuesday was the same size as its June increase. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its monthly board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years. Increases at the June and July board meetings were widely expected. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said in May it was “not unreasonable” to expect the cash rate to climb to 2.5%.

Smithfield

settles lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. — Smithfield Foods will pay restaurants and caterers $42 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring to inflate pork prices. Smithfield didn’t admit any wrongdoing but the deal will likely only add to concerns about how the lack of competition in the industry affects meat prices. The meat industry argues that supply and demand, not anticompetitive behavior, determine prices, but the industry’s practices have been questioned by the White House, Congress and trade groups. The restaurant companies that sued said the major meat processors shared confidential information to help them coordinate efforts to limit the supply of hogs and inflate prices.

Reports: Twitter

challenges India

NEW DELHI — Media reports say Twitter has challenged the Indian government in court over its recent orders to take down some content on the social media platform. The Press Trust of India and the Bar and Bench legal news site report that he lawsuit was filed on Tuesday. It represents part of a growing confrontation between Twitter and Indian officials over new laws giving the government more power to police online content. Experts say the rules amount to censorship. Indian officials call them necessary to tackle disinformation and hate speech. Twitter has complied with most content takedown orders in the past but also resisted the new rules, calling them a potential threat to freedom of expression.

From Gazette news services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0