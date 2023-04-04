Wall Street dips,

snaps win streak

NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday following a pair of weaker-than-expected economic reports. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite lost a similar amount. The reports on job openings and factory orders may have reinforced forecasts that a recession could hit the economy. They could have a potential upside for markets if they give the Federal Reserve a reason to hold rates steady at its next meeting in May, instead of hiking them as it has for the last year. Treasury yields fell following the reports.

US chip controls

anger China

BEIJING — China's leaders are seething at U.S. efforts to cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips. They appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries. President Xi Jinping’s government sees the chips that are used in everything from phones to kitchen appliances to fighter jets as critical assets in its rivalry with Washington and efforts to gain wealth and global influence.

China has its own chip foundries, but they can supply only low-end processors used in autos and appliances. The U.S. government, Japan and the Netherlands have cut off access to chipmaking tools they say might be used to make weapons.

GM passes Ford in EV sales

DETROIT — General Motors has ridden strong first-quarter sales of the Chevrolet Bolt to bump crosstown rival Ford out of second place in the U.S. electric vehicle sales race. But GM’s EV sales of 20,670 remained far below those of industry leader Tesla, which delivered more than 161,000 vehicles in the U.S. from January to March. That's according to estimates from Motorintelligence.com. Ford sold only 10,866 EVs during the quarter. The company said that’s largely because it had to stop making the top-selling Mustang Mach-E while it retooled a factory in Mexico to increase production. GM delivered 19,700 of its top-selling EV, the Bolt hatchback and utility vehicle.

5K GM workers

take buyouts

DETROIT — About 5,000 white-collar workers at General Motors took the company’s buyout offers, which the automaker says is enough to avoid layoffs at this time. GM says in a statement Tuesday that the offers will save about $1 billion per year in costs, about half of the $2 billion it wants to cut annually by the end of 2024. The company now has about 58,000 salaried workers in the U.S. Last month GM offered buyouts to white-collar workers with at least five years of service, and global executives who have been with the company at least two years. The offers come as the auto industry is in the midst of a transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles.

Ex-Tesla worker

gets $3.2M victory

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a Black former worker at a Tesla factory in California. The factory has been at the epicenter of racial discrimination allegations hanging over the automaker run by billionaire Elon Musk. The verdict reached Monday marks the second time former Tesla employee Owen Diaz has prevailed in trials seeking to hold Tesla liable for allowing him to be subjected to racial epithets and other abuses during his brief tenure at the pioneering maker of electric vehicles. But the eight-person jury in the latest trial arrived at a dramatically lower damages number than the $137 million Diaz won in his first trial held in San Francisco federal court.