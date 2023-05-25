Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

AI gold rush

lifts stocks

NEW YORK — Wall Street’s building frenzy around artificial intelligence helped yank the stock market higher Thursday, even as worries worsen about political rancor in Washington.

The S&P 500 rallied 0.9% after chipmaker Nvidia gave a monster forecast for upcoming sales as it benefits from the tech world's rush into AI. It helped the Nasdaq composite leap 1.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 35 points, or 0.1%.

Because it’s one of Wall Street’s most valuable stocks, Nvidia's 24.4% surge was the strongest force pushing upward on the S&P 500. Its forecast of roughly $11 billion in revenue for the current quarter blew past analysts’ expectations for less than $7.2 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices gained 11.2%.

Some Big Tech stocks rallied, adding to recent gains fueled by excitement about AI. The field has become so hot that critics warn of a possible bubble, while supporters say it could be the latest revolution to reshape the global economy. Microsoft gained 3.8%, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, rose 2.1%.

Nvidia report

stuns markets

WASHINGTON — Shares of Nvidia, already one of the world’s most valuable companies, have soared after the chipmaker forecast a huge jump in revenue. It's an indication of how vastly the broadening use of artificial intelligence could reshape the tech sector. The California company is close to joining the exclusive club of $1 trillion companies after shares jumped 24% Thursday.

Late Wednesday, Nvidia reported a quarterly profit of more than $2 billion and revenue of $7 billion, both exceeding Wall Street expectations. Yet its projections for sales of $11 billion this quarter is what caught Wall Street off guard. It’s a 64% jump from last year during the same period, and well above the $7.2 billion industry analysts were forecasting.

Some companies

stay in Russia

When Russia invaded Ukraine, companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately. Others vowed to curtail sales and new investment. Billions of dollars' worth of factories, energy holdings and power plants were written off or put up for sale. More than a year later, it’s clear: Leaving Russia isn't as easy as the first announcements might have made it seem. Increasingly, Russia has put hurdles in the way of companies that want out, requiring approval by a government commission and in some cases from President Vladimir Putin himself, while imposing painful discounts and taxes on sale prices. They also risk running afoul of Western sanctions and public opinion.

Ford makes deal

with Tesla CEO

DETROIT — All of Ford‘s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next year. Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the agreement Thursday during a “Twitter Spaces” audio chat. Farley said the agreement is a huge move for the auto industry and all electric vehicle customers. Musk said he didn’t want Tesla’s network to be a “walled garden." He said he wants to use it to support sustainable transportation. The event came off without the embarrassing technical glitches that plagued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement Wednesday that he was running for president.