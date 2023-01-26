Business digest

Wall Street

posts a gain

NEW YORK — Stocks climbed Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday after briefly dipping lower in late morning trading. More swings may still be ahead, as Wall Street digests a growing torrent of earnings and economic reports.

Thursday’s headliner showed the economy held up better through the last three months of 2022 than expected. Reports from Tesla and others helped build optimism a day after worries flared following forecasts from Microsoft widely seen as discouraging.

Other reports showed that orders for long-lasting goods from factories strengthened by more than expected in December and fewer workers applied for jobless claims than expected last week.

Strong data give hope the economy can withstand last year’s blizzard of rate hikes by the Fed, plus at least one more expected next week, without crashing to a deep recession.

Housewares firm

claims default

NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The home goods chain based in Union, New Jersey, said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday that the default would force the company to look at alternatives including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court. Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock fell 22% in reaction to the news.

Mediation next

in Harper strike

NEW YORK — HarperCollins Publishers and the union representing some 250 striking employees have agreed to enter into federal mediation, the first sign of a possible settlement since the work stoppage began in early November. HarperCollins and the UAW have disagreed on union protections, workplace diversity and wages, with the UAW asking the publisher to raise the starting salary from $45,000 to $50,000.

HarperCollins union members include editorial assistants, marketers and other mid- and entry-level staffers who had been working without a contract since last spring. They staged a one-day strike over the summer and walked off indefinitely on Nov. 10.

Chipotle looks

to hire 15,000

Restaurants are beginning the new year with a recurring problem: labor shortages. Chipotle says it’s looking to hire 15,000 people in North America to ensure its stores are staffed up ahead of its busy spring season. Other chains are also looking for workers: Taco Bell has more than 25,000 listings for crew members posted on its website.

The National Restaurant Association says U.S. restaurants have added jobs for 24 consecutive months. But restaurant employment is still 3.6% lower than before the pandemic, or the equivalent of 450,000 jobs. In a November survey, 62% of restaurant operators said they didn’t have enough staff to meet customer demand.

Airlines' report

mixed results

American Airlines gave more proof Thursday of the recovery in air travel, posting a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, while Southwest Airlines lost money because of massive flight cancellations last month. Southwest said it also expects another loss in the first quarter while saying it was encouraged by booking trends for March.

Southwest reported a $220 million loss after taking a hit of $800 million from canceling nearly 17,000 flights over the last 10 days of December. The airline had signaled it would lose money, but the adjusted loss of 38 cents per share was worse than the 7 cents per share that Wall Street expected.