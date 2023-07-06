Jobs data

sinks stocks

NEW YORK — Stocks fell after reports suggested the U.S. job market remains much more resilient than expected. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 366 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. While a sturdy labor market keeps the economy out of a long-expected recession, it could also push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to defeat high inflation. That in turn could mean more pressure down the line on the economy and financial markets. Treasury yields jumped as traders increasingly bet on rates staying higher for longer.

Mortgage rates

hit new high

LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to a new high for the year, pushing up borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers already facing heightened competition in a housing market short on homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.81% from 6.71% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.30%. The increase lifts the average rate to its highest level since it surged to 7.08% in early November. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford.

Treasury boss

visits China

BEIJING — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell Chinese officials that Washington wants healthy economic competition but will defend trade curbs imposed by the U.S. on security grounds. She also will express concerns about Beijing’s export controls on metals used in semiconductors and solar panels, according to a senior Treasury official who briefed reporters after Yellen arrived in Beijing as part of efforts to revive strained relations. Treasury officials said earlier she wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Yellen has warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting U.S. and Chinese industries and markets. Businesspeople say that might harm innovation and growth as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and strategically important goods.

Nations seek

emissions deal

Maritime nations have been finalizing a plan Thursday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by close to 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe. Negotiators at the meeting of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization in London, seen as key to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, are set to officially agree Friday for shipping emissions to reach net zero “by or around” 2050, rather than setting the date as a hard deadline.

Companies

rein in rewards

WASHINGTON — Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy, and customers are taking notice. Last fall, for example, many balked at Dunkin’s decision to stop offering a free drink on their birthday and instead give them triple loyalty points on their purchase. Some experts say the cost of maintaining loyalty programs, as well as recent impacts of inflation and changes in consumer behavior since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are among the reasons why companies may be pulling back.