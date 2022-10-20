Business digest

Stocks give up

an early gain

Stocks gave up an early gain and closed lower on Wall Street as markets continue an unsteady search for direction. Several companies made big moves, both higher and lower, as more of them reported their latest quarterly results. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday. The benchmark index was still holding on to a gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Treasury yields remained at multiyear highs, which has helped push up rates on mortgages. Home sales fell again in September for the eighth month in a row.

EU divided on

gas price cap

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders have opened a two-day summit divided on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin's strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will. And, for once, the traditional driving duo of the EU — Germany and France — are in opposing camps. Germany is expressing doubts and holding off plans for the price cap, while most others want to push on. French President Emmanuel Macron says that “Our role is to make sure that there is a European unity.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said any dispute was on the method, not the goal.

Mortgage rates

rise to 6.94%

WASHINGTON — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week ahead of another expected rate increase by the Federal Reserve when it meets early next month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up this week to 6.94% from 6.92% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 6.23% from 6.09% last week. Many prospective buyers have been pushed out of the market as average mortgage rates have more than doubled this year.

American Airlines

posts $483M gain

DALLAS — American Airlines is reporting a $483 million profit for the third quarter, as planes were mostly full and fares were higher over the hectic summer months. American says demand for travel remains strong, and it forecast better fourth-quarter results than Wall Street was expecting. American is repeating many of the same upbeat themes sounded in the last few days by United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. U.S. air travel is roaring back from pandemic lows in early 2020. That's happening despite a 43% leap in airfares over the past year, according to government figures.

CSX railroad 3Q

profit up 15%

OMAHA, Neb. — CSX Corp. delivered 15% more profit in the third quarter as it handled 2% more freight and worked to eliminate the delays shippers have been complaining about for months.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Thursday that it earned $1.11 billion, or 52 cents per share, in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. That's up from $968 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

The results beat Wall Street expectations for earnings of 49 cents per share, according to FactSet. The numbers include a $42 million charge because the contracts railroads negotiated with their unions that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses cost more than CSX expected.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates more than 20,000 miles of track in 26 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces after acquiring Pam-Am Railways in the northeastern United States earlier this year.