Business digest

Stocks early gains fade

NEW YORK — Stocks gave up early gains and drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street. Weakness in health care companies worsened throughout the day. Stocks are coming off their first weekly gain in five on hopes the Federal Reserve may ease up on its economy-shaking hikes to interest rates as inflation cools. The S&P 500 ended up just barely lower on Monday after being up as much as 1.4% in the early going. Gains for tech companies mostly held up, leaving the Nasdaq 0.6% higher. The Dow fell 0.3%. Treasury yields fell further as traders adjust bets for what the Fed will do.

Feds reviewing Musk tweet

DETROIT — A tweet from Elon Musk indicating that Tesla might allow some owners who are testing a “Full Self-Driving” system to disable an alert that reminds them to keep their hands on the steering wheel has drawn attention from U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it asked Tesla for more information about the tweet. Last week, the agency said the issue is now part of a broader investigation into Teslas using the Autopilot driver assist system that have crashed into emergency vehicles. Tesla has been beta testing “Full Self-Driving” using untrained owners since 2021. Earlier this year the company said 160,000 were participating. Tesla didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Firm keeps selling shares

OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett’s company continues selling off its BYD shares despite the positive comments he made in the past about the Chinese electric car maker, but Berkshire Hathaway remains a major shareholder. Berkshire said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday that it had sold another 1 million shares, leaving it with 13.97% of the Hong Kong-issued shares of BYD. Buffett hasn’t explained why he is selling the shares he bought back in 2008 for $232 million. But the sales do allow Berkshire to bank some of the tremendous gains the stock has recorded since the market for electric vehicles took off in China. Berkshire’s remaining stake is worth a little under $4 billion.

Nurses on strike at NYC hospitals

NEW YORK — Thousands of nurses have gone on strike at two of New York City’s major hospitals. The walkout began Monday after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and about 3,600 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan are off the job. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals are postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical centers and pulling in temporary staffers. Talks at are set to resume Monday afternoon at Montefiore, but there’s no immediate word on when bargaining might resume at Mount Sinai.

Legal woes stack up for Trump

A special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia has finished its final report. It’s a major development in a case that’s on a long list of legal problems for the former president. As he campaigns for the White House in 2024, Trump faces a number of inquiries, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and more probes in New York.