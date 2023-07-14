Tourists pack

EU hotspots

VENICE, Italy — Crowds are packing the Colosseum, the Louvre, the Acropolis and other major attractions as tourism exceeds 2019 records in some of Europe’s most popular destinations. While European tourists helped the industry on the road to recovery last year, the upswing this summer is led largely by Americans, who are lifted by a strong dollar and in some cases pandemic savings. The return of mass tourism is a boon to hotels and restaurants, which suffered under the pandemic restrictions. But there is a downside, too, as pledges to rethink tourism to make it more sustainable have largely gone unheeded in the most popular destinations.

Next flight to

space in Aug.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Virgin Galactic is aiming for early August for its next flight to the edge of space. The company announced Thursday that the window for the commercial flight from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert will open Aug. 10. This flight is expected to include ticket holders who have been waiting for years for their chance at weightlessness aboard the space tourism company’s rocket-powered plane. Virgin Galactic is expected next week to release more details about who will be on board. Hundreds of people have purchased tickets over the years, including celebrities, scientists and entrepreneurs from around the world.

El Nino threatens

rice production

NEW DELHI — Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. Climate change is causing stronger El Ninos, which alter global weather patterns and heat up an already warming planet. Thirsty crops like rice are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are rainfed and not irrigated. Experts say this will worsen food insecurity at a time when supplies of grain and fertilizer are recovering from disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. Global demand is soaring, while yields globally have been stagnating for decades because of climate change and limits to productivity gains.

Delta denies

flight drops

The government says airfares are dropping, but Delta officials say they're not seeing the same thing. The Labor Department reported this week that average airfares fell 8% from May to June, helping put a lid on troublesome inflation. Delta Air Lines executives tell Wall Street that there wasn't any such drop this spring — at least not in their prices. Delta seems more willing to accept the government's claim that average fares are down sharply compared with a year ago. Delta CEO Ed Bastian says prices last year were unusually high because travel was just recovering from the pandemic, and people were willing to pay any price.

June prices

show promise

WASHINGTON — Wholesale prices in the United States decelerated again last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures are easing in the face of the Federal Reserve’s streak of interest rate hikes. The government’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose just 0.1% last month from June 2022, the smallest such increase since August 2020. And from May to June, prices rose an identical 0.1% after having fallen 0.4% from April to May. The index that the Labor Department issued Thursday reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.

James Bullard

steps down

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started its aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down. Bullard is leaving his position as president and CEO of the St. Louis Fed to become the inaugural dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business at Purdue University next month, the bank announced Thursday. While he’ll be available in an “advisory capacity” to the Fed until Aug. 14, Bullard has recused himself from his role on the central bank’s committee that determines the direction of interest rates and other monetary policy.