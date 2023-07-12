Microsoft to buy

Activision Blizzard

A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulators are seeking to ax the deal because they say it will hurt competition. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in a ruling that the Federal Trade Commission “has not shown a likelihood it will prevail.” The case was an important test for the FTC’s heightened scrutiny of the technology industry under Chairperson Lina Khan, who was installed by President Joe Biden in 2021 because of her tough stance on what she sees as monopolistic behavior by tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook parent Meta.

BofA hit with

$250M in fines

NEW YORK — Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent. It is one of the highest financial penalties in years against Bank of America, which has largely spent the last 15 years trying to clean up its reputation and market itself to the public as a bank focused on financial health and not on overdraft fee income.

Amazon disputes

EU digital rules

LONDON — Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month. It's the first Silicon Valley tech giant to push back on the pioneering new standards by filing a legal challenge with a top European Union court. The online retailer argues it’s being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act. The law imposes new obligations on the biggest tech companies to keep users safe from illegal content and dodgy products. The rules will help Europe maintain its place as standard setter in global efforts to rein in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms.

EPA sets

stricter limits

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners that contribute to global warming. A rule announced Tuesday will impose a 40% reduction in HFCs below historic levels starting next year, part of a global phaseout designed to slow climate change. The rule aligns with a 2020 law that calls for an 85% reduction in production and use of the climate-damaging chemicals by 2036. More than 130 countries, including the United States, have signed a 2016 global agreement to greatly reduce use and production of HFCs, which produce greenhouse gases thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Former members

sue Amazon union

New York — The union that successfully organized an Amazon warehouse in New York is being sued by some former members who claim the union is violating its own constitution. The complaint, filed Monday in U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York, comes as the upstart Amazon Labor Union struggles to capture the momentum that led to its surprising victory last year following a series of setbacks. In the complaint, a splinter group, which calls itself A.L.U. Democratic Reform Caucus, argues the union amended its constitution in December to make changes that would delay when officer elections would be held. It's asking the court to step in and force an election on or before August 30. An attorney for the union has called the claims frivolous.

Wall Street

steadily climbs

NEW YORK — Stocks climbed as Wall Street prepared for an upcoming update on inflation that will hopefully show a smaller increase in pain for everyone. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday. The Dow gained 317 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.5%. The week’s main event arrives Wednesday when the government offers the latest update on inflation in consumer prices. The hope on Wall Street is that a continued easing in inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates soon. Shares of Activision Blizzard jumped after a judge ruled Microsoft could move forward on its takeover of the video game maker.