Stocks tumble

worldwide

NEW YORK — Wall Street fell again as stocks tumbled worldwide on worries about the economy. The S&P 500 lost 0.7% Wednesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in efforts to prevent a default on the U.S. government’s debt. The main U.S. stock index is on track for its worst week in more than two months as the once-unthinkable creeps closer to possibility. Other markets around the world fell even more on discouraging economic reports. Treasury yields rose as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policy makers are split on whether to keep raising interest rates.

Contingency plans

seen over debt

WASHINGTON — Politicians in Washington may be offering assurance that the government will figure out a way to avert default, but around the country, economic anxiety is rising and some people already are adjusting their routines. Government beneficiaries, social service groups that receive state and federal subsidies and millions more across the country are contemplating the possibility of massive and immediate cuts if the U.S. were to default on its financial obligations. Some are cutting back on necessities and others are finding ways to save money.

DEA faulted

in opioid crisis

SHREVEPORT, La. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allowed one of the nation’s largest drug distributors to keep shipping addictive painkillers for nearly four years despite a judge’s recommendation to strip its license for turning a blind eye to thousands of suspicious opioid orders. The DEA did not respond to questions about its handling of Morris & Dickson Co. or the involvement of a key consultant the company had hired who is now the DEA's second-in-command. But the delay has raised concerns about how the revolving door may be impacting the DEA’s mission to police drug companies blamed for thousands of overdose deaths.

Target caught

in culture wars

NEW YORK — Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. Target declined to confirm which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” adult women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company which designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also sparked a backlash.

Ready for a

digital euro?

FRANKFURT, Germany — Proposals for a digital European currency are taking shape. The European Central Bank is finalizing the design of a digital euro that people could use in stores. That would add another way to hold Europe's currency, on top of cash and bank accounts. The idea is to ensure the euro keeps up with developing technology and new ways to pay for things. It also could be a stable alternative to volatile cryptocurrencies. ECB President Christine Lagarde says a digital currency from the central bank will help make Europe independent of outside payment services companies like Mastercard and Apple Pay. The question is: Will a digital euro offer any more convenience? A final decision would be years away.