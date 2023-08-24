Stocks wilt

as yields rise

NEW YORK — Wall Street slumped to its worst day in three weeks, despite a blowout profit report from Nvidia. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Thursday. The Dow sank 373 points, and the Nasdaq lost 1.9%. Nvidia is one of Wall Street's most influential stocks and seemed to be headed toward a record close. But its gain faded through the day and nearly disappeared by the close. The rest of the stock market dropped as rising Treasury yields cranked up the pressure. Yields could rise more depending on what the Federal Reserve's chair says in a highly anticipated speech Friday.

Pumpkin Spice

Latte turns 20

The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. And unlike the autumn days it celebrates, there seems to be no chill in customer demand. Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada. It’s the coffee giant’s most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003. And it has spawned a huge and growing industry. In the year ending July 29, Nielsen says U.S. sales of pumpkin-flavored products reached $802.5 million. That’s up 42% from the same period in 2019.

Forever 21,

Shein team up

NEW YORK — Fast fashion retailers Shein and Forever 21 are going into business together. Under a partnership agreement announced Thursday, the Chinese-founded Shein will acquire about one-third interest in Sparc Group, Forever 21’s operator. Sparc will also become a minority shareholder in Shein. The deal is expected to expand Forever 21’s distribution on Shein’s global e-commerce platform, which has attracted 150 million online users. In turn, the partnership “also offers the opportunity to test” Shein product sales and returns in physical Forever 21 stores across the U.S., the companies said.

Nordstrom's

sees mixed Q2

NEW YORK — Nordstrom says its sales and profits fell in its fiscal second quarter, joining its department store peers coping with shoppers' cautious spending. But the Seattle-based upscale department store's results Thursday still topped Wall Street expectations.

Nordstrom’s sales were affected by the timing of the company’s anniversary sale, with one week falling into the third quarter this year compared to one day in 2022. Moreover, last year’s results included a full quarter of sales from its Canadian operations, which it wound down in June of this year. Nordstrom said it expects a revenue decline between 4% to 6% for the year compared with a year ago.

Mortgage rate

jumps to 7.23%

LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed further above 7% this week to its highest level since 2001, another blow to prospective homebuyers grappling with rising home prices and a stubbornly low supply of properties on the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan climbed to 7.23% from 7.09% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.55%. It’s the fifth consecutive weekly increase for the average rate. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already unaffordable to many Americans.