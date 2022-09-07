Business digest

Stocks erase

weekly losses

Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street, placing the market on pace to break a 3-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose even more. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Airlines did well after United raised its revenue forecast following a busy summer travel season. Energy stocks fell along with oil prices. Investors are keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve as it fights inflation with high interest rates. Vice Chair Lael Brainard reaffirmed the bank's resolve in tackling inflation in remarks delivered Wednesday, two weeks before the Fed's next policy meeting.

China's export

growth sinks

BEIJING — China’s export growth weakened in August and imports shrank as high energy prices, inflation and anti-virus restrictions weighed on global and Chinese consumer demand. Customs data Wednesday showed exports rose 7% over a year earlier, just over one-third of July’s 18% expansion. Imports contracted by 0.2%. Demand for Chinese exports has softened as economic activity in Western markets slowed and the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raise interest rates to cool surging inflation. At home, repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks has depressed consumer spending.

Apple maintains

iPhone prices

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple revealed its next line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors, and a longer lasting battery at the same prices as last year’s model, despite the mounting pressures of inflation that has driven up the cost of other everyday items. The decision to hold the line of iPhone prices came as a mild surprise, as most analysts had predicted Apple would likely ask its devout fans to pay as much as 15% more to help offset the rising costs for many components. The four new models, with starting prices ranging from $799 to $1,099, will be in stores beginning Sept. 16.

UPS to hire 100K for holidays

NEW YORK — UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season, about inline with the previous two years. Holiday-season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. While online shopping has slowed from the height of the pandemic, it’s still well above historic norms. UPS said Wednesday that there will be job openings for full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS promotes seasonal jobs as positions that can lead to year-round employment. In recent years, according to UPS, roughly 35% of people hired for seasonal package-handling jobs land permanent positions.

Starbucks will

rehire fired

Memphis workers

Starbucks says it will reinstate seven employees who were fired in February after leading an effort to unionize their Memphis store. The seven will get their jobs back after the Seattle-based coffee giant lost an appeal of a lower court’s order to reinstate them. Starbucks says the workers violated company policy by reopening the store after closing time and inviting a television crew inside. But the National Labor Relations Board determined the company was interfering with the workers’ right to organize. Last month, a federal court in Memphis ruled Starbucks should reinstate the workers while its case was being heard. Starbucks appealed, but on Tuesday, a federal appeals court upheld the lower court ruling.