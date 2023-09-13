Child poverty

in US jumped

Child poverty in the United States more than doubled and median household income declined last year when coronavirus pandemic-era government benefits expired and inflation kept rising. That's according to poverty and income data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The official poverty rate for Black Americans dropped to its lowest level on record and income inequality declined for the first time since 2007 when looking at pre-tax income. The reports reflect the sometimes-conflicting factors last year buffeting U.S. households, which faced a robust jobs market and rising inflation. The Rev. Mary Downey operates a center for homeless people in Osceola County, Florida, and says addressing poverty should be a bipartisan issue.

New iPhones

get faster

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a line-up that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model. The showcase at Apple’s Cupertino California, headquarters comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well. The iPhone 15, due in stores September 22, will adopt a USB-C charging standard that Apple had to adopt to comply with a mandate by European regulators.

BP chief

exec resigns

LONDON — The chief executive of British energy giant BP has resigned after he accepted that he was not “fully transparent” in his disclosures about past relationships with colleagues. Bernard Looney, who's 53, took on the role in February 2020. He will be replaced by chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss on an interim basis, BP said. The firm said its board reviewed allegations relating to Looney’s conduct in May last year. The executive disclosed a small number of past relationships prior to becoming CEO and no breach of company rules was found. But the company received further similar allegations, and the statement said Looney “now accepts he was not fully transparent.”

New CEO won't

forego cuts

OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific's new CEO came into the job last month with a reputation for cost-cutting. Jim Vena said Tuesday that he won't shy away from that, but no one should expect the kind of sweeping changes he made when he first oversaw the railroad's operations a few years ago. Vena told investors he's focused on improving safety and service and making sure Union Pacific's operations are steadily improving. Right now that means Vena is looking closely over the shoulder of UP's chief operating officer as he tries to rid the railroad of past mistakes. Regulators will likely welcome Vena's focus on safety.

Smurfit Kappa,

WestRock combine

Smurfit Kappa and WestRock are combining to create a global packaging company with a value of almost $20 billion. Smurfit Kappa has a stronghold in Europe with its corrugated and containerboard offerings, while WestRock is dominant in the U.S. with its corrugated and consumer packaging and has a footprint in Brazil and Mexico as well.

Say goodbye to

self-serve soda

NEW YORK — Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032. McDonald’s USA says the goal of is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options. The company did not specify if any additional factors — such as finances or sanitation — impacted the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald’s customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier. But behind-the-counter soda machines already exist at some other fast food chains — and a handful of McDonald’s locations across the country have also begun the transition.