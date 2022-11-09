Business digest

Stocks tumble

on Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stocks fell sharply Wednesday as unease flared in far-ranging corners of financial markets, and Wall Street gave back a big chunk of the gains it had built in a rally running up to Election Day.

The S&P 500 lost 2.1%, or 79.54 points, to 3,748.57 and erased most of its gain from what had been a three-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 646.89 points, or 2%, to 32,513.94, while the Nasdaq composite tumbled 263.02, or 2.5%, to 10,353.17.

Several sources of disappointment were behind the drops. Worries rose about possible spillovers into other markets from the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence, where prices are plunging again, while a batch of sour profit reports from big-name companies like The Walt Disney Co. also hurt stocks. There's also still uncertainty about whether Tuesday’s elections will result in a Congress that would prevent the kinds of sweeping economic changes that make Wall Street nervous

Looming over all of it is a report scheduled for Thursday, when the U.S. government will show just how bad inflation was across the country. That reading will likely have a big effect on how much further the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to get inflation under control.

Adidas’ split

with Ye stings

FRANKFURT, Germany — Adidas has lowered its earnings forecast for the full year to account for losses from ending its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks. The German shoe and sportswear maker had previously said ending the partnership with Ye’s Yeezy brand would cost it 250 million euros.

As a result, on Wednesday it lowered its sales outlook for the year, halving net profit from continuing operations to 250 million euros instead of 500 million euros. The company had already cut its full-year earnings forecasts five days before it announced it was splitting with Ye. The company’s chief financial officer says the profitability of the Yeezy shoe collaboration with Ye had been “overstated.”

Canada warns

of ties to China

TORONTO — Canada’s foreign minister says China is an increasingly disruptive, global power and is warning businesses against deepening their ties, saying it carries “geopolitical risks.” Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly made the remarks at the University of Toronto ahead of her government introducing a Indo-Pacific strategy next month. The remarks represent a pivot for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, who have generally tried to avoid inflaming tensions with Beijing. China previously embraced Trudeau in part because of his father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who in 1970 became one of the first Western leaders to establish diplomatic relations with Communist China.

Potential rail

strike delayed

OMAHA, Nebraska — The possibility of an economically devastating railroad strike has been pushed back into early December to allow time for engineers and conductors to vote on their agreements with the freight railroads and give more opportunity for the industry to renegotiate with two unions that rejected their deals last month. Previously, a Nov. 19 strike deadline hung over the talks, but the union that represents track maintenance workers agreed Wednesday to delay any action until next month. But all 12 rail unions must approve their deals to avoid a strike and so far only seven have ratified the agreements that provide 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Rail workers remain concerned about the lack of paid sick time and the demanding schedules in the industry.