Business digest

Stocks slip on Wall Street

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, led by drops in big technology companies and erasing the S&P 500′s gains for the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. Wall Street was absorbing a mix of retail updates that showed inflation pressure continues to affect businesses and consumers, but also shows that spending remains strong. Target fell after reporting a plunge in profits. The government reported that retail sales were flat in July.

Fed sees slowing economy

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials saw signs that the U.S. economy was weakening at their last meeting but still called inflation “unacceptably high’’ before raising their benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point in their drive to slow spiking prices. In minutes from their July 26-27 meeting, released Wednesday, the policymakers said they expected the U.S. economy to expand in the second half of 2022. But many of them suggested that growth would weaken as higher rates take hold. The officials noted that the housing market, consumer spending, business investment and factory production had already decelerated after having expanded robustly in 2021.

BOA's overdraft

fees down 90%

NEW YORK — Bank of America says the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks. The nation’s largest banks are moving away from the practice of charging exorbitant fees on what are mostly small-dollar purchases after years of public pressure. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Associated Press that he expects whatever residual income the bank earns from overdraft fees will come from small businesses using overdraft fees as a convenience. .

Bed Bath &

Beyond shares up

NEW YORK — After a quiet first half of 2022, the meme stock is back. Beyond and back, in fact. Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond jumped another 12% Wednesday afternoon on huge trading volume. The mall-based home goods retailer’s stock has quadrupled in a little more than two weeks. For a while on Wednesday, it was on pace to close a fourth straight day with a gain of more than 20%. The inexplicable recent rise — a hallmark of so-called meme stocks — comes as Bed Bath & Beyond continues to lose money on plummeting sales as it struggles to navigate the post-pandemic retail landscape.

Target takes

a profit hit

NEW YORK — Target has reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter but its profits plunged nearly 90% because it slashed prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and other discretionary items. The weaker-than-expected profit came two months after Target warned it was canceling orders from suppliers and aggressively discounting due to a pronounced spending shift by Americans that left the Minneapolis retailer with bloated inventory. Retailers were blindsided by consumers’ lightening-speed switch from pandemic spending on things like TVs and appliances, in favor of dinners out or travel. Inflation has only intensified that shift.