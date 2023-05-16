Fewer new

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Americans are keeping their cars longer than ever. The average age of a passenger vehicle on U.S. roads hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Sedans are even older, on average — 13.6 years. Blame it mainly on the pandemic, which triggered a shortage of automotive computer chips, the vital component that runs everything from radios to gas pedals to transmissions. The shortage drastically slowed assembly lines, making new vehicles scarce just when consumers were increasingly eager to buy. Prices surged to record highs. And though they’ve eased somewhat, the cost of a vehicle still feels punishingly expensive to many Americans, especially when coupled with now much-higher loan rates.

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court says Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Monday, just days after hearing arguments from lawyers in the case. Musk had challenged a lower court judge's ruling last year requiring him to abide by the deal. The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission required that his tweets be first approved by a Tesla attorney. It also called for Musk and Tesla to pay civil fines over the tweets.

NEW YORK — In a vertical city like New York, any serious effort to address climate change has to focus on the greenhouse gas emissions caused by buildings. In large part, that means emissions released from giant boilers that heat water for people's showers, sinks and radiators. The boilers generally burn natural gas or heating oil, which generates lots of carbon dioxide along with other pollution. Now New York is forcing buildings to clean up, and several are experimenting with capturing the carbon dioxide, cooling it into a liquid and mixing it into concrete where it's locked in pretty much forever.

NEW YORK — Vice Media has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It's the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise. Vice agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders or about $225 million in addition to taking on a significant amount of the company’s debt. Other parties will also be able to submit bids. The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand, making Vice News its only brand worldwide.

LONDON — The European Union has approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard. The EU said Monday that it decided the deal won’t stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepted the U.S. tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming. But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it. The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators worldwide over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.