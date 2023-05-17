Stocks rise on

debt talk hopes

NEW YORK — Wall Street rallied on hopes the U.S. government can avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Wednesday, and the Dow added 408 points. Much of the gain came after President Joe Biden said he’s confident of reaching a deal with Republicans. Washington faces a June 1 deadline when the U.S. government could run out of cash. Also boosting confidence was Target, which reported stronger profit than expected. That eased worries about the financial strength of U.S. households. Several beaten-down banks also climbed to recover some of their big losses from earlier in the year.

Target sees

profits decline

NEW YORK — Target has reported another quarterly profit decline and issued a cautious sales and profit outlook for the current period. The discounter is dealing with rising costs and consumers who are more cautious about their spending. Still, Target's fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations and the company reiterated its annual sales and profit forecasts. Target is among the first major U.S. retailers to report first-quarter earnings. Retail industry analysts will be looking to see how stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit are impacting shoppers.

Holmes reports

to prison May 30

SAN FRANCISCO — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30. That would be the start of her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam.

A federal judge set Holmes' revised prison-reporting date after her lawyers proposed it in a Wednesday filing. It came after a federal appeals court late Tuesday rejected her bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. The punishment also includes a $452 million restitution. The 39-year-old Holmes will leave behind her two young children when she reports to prison.

Jolie unveils

fashion venture

NEW YORK — Angelina Jolie announced a new fashion venture Wednesday. The actress, director and former United Nations special envoy said customers of Atelier Jolie will participate in the making of their own creations with master tailors, pattern makers and artisans around the world. The project will use only vintage materials and discarded fabrics. Jolie said Atelier Jolie will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups. Customers will be able to dip into their own closets to rework pieces. No further details were released. Jolie's fashion choices and those of her children are often dissected in the media.

Twitter purging

inactive accounts

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk announced last week Twitter would be “purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years.” The move caused outrage among people fearing they could lose tweets from now-inactive accounts, including those belonging to users who have died. Some users reported seeing profiles of late loved ones disappear — or have an “account suspended” message listed on it.

Musk said that impacted accounts would be archived, and that pointed to freeing up abandoned handles as a reason behind removing the accounts. But most details remain unknown. In 2019, Twitter tried to implement a similar policy and received the same backlash.