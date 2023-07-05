Meta's rival app

called Threads

LONDON — Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It's billed as a “text-based conversation app” that's linked to Instagram. The listing teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience. Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app. Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who has faced backlash over new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read.

Vietnam bans

'Barbie' movie

HANOI, Vietnam — State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.

China restricts

metal exports

BEIJING — China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week. The Commerce Ministry said the restrictions on gallium and germanium are intended to “safeguard national security." It said exports will require official permission once the rules take effect Aug. 1 but did not say what restrictions might be applied. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is frustrated by U.S. restrictions on access to advanced processor chips and other technology on security grounds but has been slow to retaliate, possibly to avoid disrupting China’s fledgling tech industries.

Facebook faces

legal setback

LONDON — Facebook has lost a legal challenge at the European Union’s top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising. The European Court of Justice said Tuesday that competition watchdogs can consider whether companies like Facebook comply with the continent’s strict privacy rules, which are normally enforced by national data privacy regulators. The court ruled that antitrust authorities can take into account any violations of data privacy rules as they investigate whether tech giants are abusing their dominance in the market by boxing out competitors. Facebook parent Meta says it's evaluating the decision.

Global stocks

are higher

BEIJING — Global stock markets are mostly higher after Australia's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged and Wall Street hit a 15-month high. London, Shanghai, Paris and Hong Kong rose. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.1% ahead of a report this week on U.S. employment, one of the factors watched by the Federal Reserve in deciding on possible additional interest rate hikes. U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. Traders expect at least a brief recession following U.S. and European rate hikes to cool inflation but have been encouraged by signs U.S. hiring is strong.

UK mortgage

rates spike

LONDON — Homeowners and renters in the U.K. are facing further grim news as mortgage rates hit levels not seen since unfunded tax cuts announced by the government last fall spooked investors. Financial information company Moneyfacts says the average rate for a five-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.K. hit 6.01% on Tuesday from 5.97% the previous day. It comes after the Bank of England has raised interest rates to a 15-year high to battle high inflation. The worry is that mortgage rates could keep rising in the coming months because the bank is expected to keep hiking rates.