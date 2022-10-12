Business digest

Fed minutes

show resolve

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.

In minutes from their Sept. 20-21 meeting released Wednesday, the Fed policymakers judged that a “softening of the labor market’’ — likely including higher unemployment — would be needed to curb the nation’s inflationary pressures. They noted that hiring remained “robust,” which itself fuels high inflation as wages rise sharply.

Late slide

hits Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stocks ended a wobbly day lower on Wall Street after a late-afternoon drop erased the tentative gains major indexes had been clinging to for much of the day. The S&P 500 gave back 0.3% Wednesday, its sixth consecutive loss. The Dow and Nasdaq ended with smaller losses. Yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes ended lower. Stocks had waffled between gains and losses for much of the day as traders parsed a report from the government that showed inflation at the wholesale level eased last month, though it was a bit worse than expected. Crude oil prices fell.

Yellen touts

US economy

WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.” She’s offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view of the global economy.

Yellen says in prepared remarks that the U.S. economy “remains resilient in the face of global economic headwinds.” Her remarks crediting President Joe Biden’s domestic policies for contributing to U.S. economic strength came as administration officials try to talk up the president’s policies ahead of midterm elections.

Europe seeks

gas from Africa

DAKAR, Senegal — European leaders are turning to Africa for more natural gas as they try to replace Russian energy amid the war in Ukraine. While Africa’s natural gas reserves are vast and North African countries like Algeria have pipelines already linked to Europe, a lack of infrastructure and security challenges have long stymied producers in other parts of the continent from scaling up exports. Nigeria has the continent’s largest natural gas reserves but only accounts for 14% of the European Union’s liquefied natural gas imports that arrive by ship. Algeria and Egypt accounted for 60% of Africa’s natural gas production in 2020 and don’t export enough to replace Russian supplies of the fuel that powers factories, generates electricity and heats homes.

Q3 sales boost

PepsiCo forecast

PepsiCo raised its full-year revenue and earnings forecast Wednesday after stronger-than-expected third quarter sales driven by higher prices.

The Purchase, New York-based snack and drink maker said its sales volumes were down 1% from the July-September period a year ago. But pricing surged 17% as the company tried to recoup double-digit price increases for raw ingredients as well as higher spending on transportation.

PepsiCo said higher prices don’t seem to be deterring customers, who consider brands like Frito-Lay and Cheetos an affordable treat.

Broader U.S. grocery prices continued to rise during the third quarter. They have soared 13.5% over the past year, the largest 12-month increase since 1979.