Business digest

Steadying yields

calm Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stocks drifted to modest losses on Wall Street, as steadying Treasury yields helped calm the market following its worst tumble in months. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Tuesday. The edge lower follows up on Monday’s sharp 2.1% drop, which came on the heels of its first losing week in the last five.

Volatility has returned to Wall Street following what had been a strong summer as worries rise about how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Recent comments from Fed officials have cooled hopes for a less forceful Fed. Yields were mixed Tuesday following some weaker-than-forecast readings on the economy.

Tesla splitting

stock 3 for 1

NEW YORK — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday to around $290.

Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable, but the hope is the stock looks affordable to more investors.

Hydrogen

shipments

set for 2025

STEPHENVILLE, Newfoundland — The leaders of Germany and Canada say a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export.

Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries. Scholz says Canada is Germany’s partner of choice as the country moves away from relying on Russia to supply energy.

EV tax credits

stir trade issues

WASHINGTON — A new tax credit for U.S. buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America in the Inflation Reduction Act has prompted unfair trade practice allegations overseas. The climate change and health care bill was signed into law last week. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. The vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with 40% of the metals mined or recycled on the continent. The European Commission says the new tax credit discriminates against foreign producers and calls the credits a “new, potential, trans-Atlantic trade barrier.”

US forecasts

smaller deficit

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is forecasting that this year’s budget deficit will be nearly $400 billion lower than it estimated back in March, due in part to stronger than expected revenues, reduced spending, and an economy that has recovered all of the jobs lost during the multi-year pandemic. In full, this year’s deficit will decline by $1.7 trillion, representing the single largest nominal decline in the federal deficit in American history, the Office of Management and Budget says.

Despite the gains, the administration said Tuesday that it is forecasting a deficit of $1.03 trillion for the budget year that ends Sept. 30. That number signifies a movement away from the record deficit in 2020, which reached $3.13 trillion.