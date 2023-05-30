Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wall Street churns

to a mixed finish

NEW YORK — Wall Street churned to a mixed finish as a long list of worries looms, even if the most pressing crisis seems to be calming as Washington moves to avoid a default on its debt. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, hovering near its highest level since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points. The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 0.3% gain as excitement built further about artificial intelligence. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are working to win votes for a deal reached over the weekend that will allow the government to continue paying its bills.

AI a real threat,

experts say

Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind. The statement posted online Tuesday says that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, are among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement. Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.

LGBTQ+ activists

seek new strategies

RICHMOND, Va. — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year.

Delta Air Lines

hit with lawsuit

A consumer class action lawsuit filed Tuesday claims Delta Air Lines inaccurately billed itself as the world’s “first carbon-neutral airline” and should pay damages. The complaint in federal court in California alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus. Polluting companies often buy carbon credits to cancel out their emissions with projects that promise to absorb carbon dioxide out of the air, or prevent pollution. They’ve been under increasing scrutiny amid claims that benefits are exaggerated. The California resident who filed the lawsuit says she would not have flown Delta had she known more about the credits on which the airline relied.

Crypto king's

lawyers bashed

NEW YORK — New York prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers made meritless arguments in a bid to convince a judge to toss out criminal charges alleging that the FTX founder stole from investors in his multibillion dollar cryptocurrency fund. Prosecutors filed papers late Monday in Manhattan federal court. Their arguments responded to early-May filings in which Bankman-Fried's lawyers insisted that the federal government overreached in its case against Bankman-Fried, making federal crimes out of regulatory issues. Bankman-Fried has been living with his parents in Palo Alto, California after posting a $250 million personal recognizance bond after his December extradition from the Bahamas.