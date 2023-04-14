Stocks slip

on rate worries

NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street dipped as worries about interest rates offset an encouraging start to earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% Friday but still squeezed out a fourth weekly gain in the last five. A top Fed official warned more interest rate hikes may be needed to get inflation under control. That hurt Wall Street’s hopes that an end to increases was near, and it added to worries about a possible recession this year. Treasury yields rose. Gains for JPMorgan Chase and other big banks helped to limit Wall Street’s losses following blowout profit reports.

Big US banks

doing just fine

NEW YORK — The nation’s largest banks appear to be weathering the current turmoil in their industry just fine. Despite a pair of historical bank failures last month which put the nation’s banking industry into crisis mode, the nation’s biggest banks posted strong profits last quarter, helped by higher interest rates and a U.S. economy that keeps adding jobs and growing even as the Federal Reserve attempts to curb inflation. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a 52% jump in its first-quarter profits. Wells Fargo, Citigroup and PNC Financial each posted results that topped Wall Street estimates. Investors will now focus on the regional banks that report results next week.

Top Fed official

favors rate hikes

WASHINGTON — A senior Federal Reserve official said Friday that there has been little progress on inflation for more than a year and that more interest rate hikes are needed to get prices under control. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s governing board, did not specify how many more increases he supports, but said in written remarks that inflation “is still much too high and so my job is not done.” Waller’s comments expressing support for more rate hikes follow a forecast by the Fed’s staff economists, revealed in Fed minutes Wednesday, for a “mild recession” later this year.

UnitedHealth beats

Q1 expectations

UnitedHealth beat first-quarter forecasts and hiked its 2023 guidance for the first time, pushed in part by more growth from its Optum care segment. The health care giant said Friday that revenue jumped 25% from its Optum segment, which provides care and manages prescription drug benefits. Operating earnings from that part of the business also grew 19% to $3.7 billion. The Optum business runs clinics, urgent care and surgery centers. UnitedHealth says it served 103 million people in the quarter. Health insurance is still UnitedHealth's biggest revenue generator. The company collected nearly $73 billion in premiums in the first quarter.

Digital firm buys

right-wing app

NEW YORK — The digital media conglomerate Starboard said Friday it purchased the conservative social media site Parler and will temporarily take down the app as it undergoes a “strategic assessment.” The deal came months after another acquisition agreement with rapper Kanye West, legally known as Ye, collapsed in November. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by either company. Parler caters to right-wing, far right and libertarian voices and fashions itself as a platform with fewer rules in support of free speech. It was booted off the internet in 2021 due to its connections to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Its user base remains small.