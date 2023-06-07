Stocks drift

to mixed close

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close as drops for Microsoft and other big-name tech stocks overshadowed gains for much of the rest of Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Wednesday even though the majority of stocks within the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 91 points, while the Nasdaq composite lagged the market with a loss of 1.3%. Tech stocks dropped as yields rose in the Treasury market. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time since January, ahead of a decision on interest rates next week by the Federal Reserve.

China trade

tumbles in May

BEIJING — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing. Customs data show exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction. Trade weakness adds to signs of a slowing of China’s rebound following the lifting in December of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce. Retail spending is lower than expected as consumers worry about the economic outlook and possible job losses. Manufacturing activity has been contracting as interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe chill demand for exports.

Leaders discuss

energy efficiency

As 30 environment and trade ministers, and 50 CEOs gather in Paris for the 8th international conference on energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency is taking stock. The conference brings together world leaders on energy, business, environment and climate to accelerate progress on energy efficiency globally. The agency just released a report that shows significant strides in improving energy efficiency.

Investment increased 15% globally in one year to $600 billion, and growth is not leading to the traditional parallel growth in emissions. Eliminating wasted energy is the most affordable way to bring goods and services to the people who need them — while slowing greenhouse gas emissions — which cause of global warming.

Security guards

escalate strikes

LONDON — Security guards at London’s Heathrow Airport will escalate their strike action over pay into the busy summer months. The Unite union said Wednesday that more than 2,000 of its members will walk out for 31 days from June 24 through to Aug. 27. It's a move that could wreak havoc for the millions of people going through Heathrow during the summer travel season. Security guards have already been striking in recent months including during the Easter break and the coronation of King Charles III. A spokesperson for Heathrow wasn't immediately available for comment.

LA Times

cuts 74 jobs

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Times says it is cutting 74 jobs due to economic challenges as the newspaper strives to transform itself into a digital media organization. Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida wrote in a message to staff Wednesday that employees whose positions have been eliminated from the Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper are being notified. A staff meeting is planned. The paper reports that the cuts will eliminate about 13% of newsroom positions. The Los Angeles Times Guild says it was blindsided by the layoffs. The cuts follow layoffs at other news organizations and come days after journalists walked off the job at Gannett-owned newspapers to protest cost-cutting measures.