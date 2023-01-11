Business digest

Stocks rise ahead

of inflation report

NEW YORK — Stocks climbed on Wall Street as investors made their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Wednesday, its second straight gain before Thursday morning’s inflation data. Economists expect the report to show that inflation continued to cool last month from its summertime peak. That would bolster growing hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve could soon ease off its campaign to hike interest rates in order to snuff out inflation. Such increases hurt the economy and prices for investments. The Nasdaq added 1.8% and the Dow rose 0.8%.

Russia’s revenue

trimmed by cap

FRANKFURT, Germany — Russia’s still making plenty of money from oil sales despite a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major democracies. Researchers at Helsinki’s Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said in report Wednesday that the cap is too lenient at $60 per barrel. Lowering it could erase much of the Kremlin’s tax revenue that’s paying for its action in Ukraine.

Still the price cap and a ban on most oil shipments to Europe are costing Russia an estimated 160 million euros a day. But Russia is still taking in around 640 million euros a day. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he would view such assessments with skepticism and that “Russia will do everything to protect its interests.”

IRS slowly fixing

service troubles

WASHINGTON — The IRS is beginning to see “a light at the end of the tunnel” of its customer service struggles, thanks to tens of billions of new money from the Democrats’ climate and health law and the authority to hire more people. That word comes from an independent watchdog within the agency. But that upbeat assessment from the National Taxpayer Advocate is tempered by an early move by the new House Republican majority to rescind nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS. Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins cites “more misery” for taxpayers last year and speaks of the challenges still ahead. She says, “I am just not sure how much further we need to travel before we see sunlight.″

Theme park for

kids planned

FRISCO, Texas — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children. Officials announced Wednesday that the new park will be built in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. The company says the park will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters. The company also announced a new permanent entertainment experience in Las Vegas that it says will “bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.” The company didn’t give a timetable for when the projects will be completed.

Money transfers

to Cuba resume

MIAMI — Western Union says it has resumed remittance services between the U.S. and Cuba in a limited capacity after two years of the essential economic lifeline being severed. The step could offer Cuban families key economic support during a time of record economic crisis in the Caribbean nation, one of a number of factors fueling a migratory exodus from the island.

Western Union company stopped the money transfers in 2020 after then President Donald Trump tightened long-standing U.S. on Cuba. The Biden administration has loosed a handful of the Trump-era restrictions, including remittance payments, but has still left many in place.