Nasdaq to

buy Adenza

Nasdaq is buying software company Adenza from software investment company Thoma Bravo in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $10.5 billion. The transaction includes $5.75 billion in cash and 85.6 million shares of Nasdaq common stock. Adenza was created through the combination of Calypso and AxiomSL. Calypso serves capital markets participants with end-to-end treasury, risk, and collateral management workflows, and AxiomSL supports financial institutions with leading regulatory and compliance software.

Credit Suisse

takeover done

BERLIN — UBS says it has completed its takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse. The announcement comes nearly three months after the Swiss government hastily arranged a rescue deal to combine the country’s two largest banks in a bid to safeguard Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial center and choke off market turmoil. A statement from the bank on Monday said that “UBS has completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse today, crossing an important milestone.” UBS had said last week that it expected to complete the acquisition worth 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) as early as Monday.

FTC sues to

block takeover

The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten its conclusion. The FTC’s Monday filing in a federal court in San Francisco seeks an injunction to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of the California gaming company behind hit franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game system, has been struggling to win worldwide approval for the deal with just over a month before the deadline to close it, according to the contract it signed with Activision.

Epstein victims

settle lawsuit

JPMorgan Chase announced a tentative settlement with the sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Monday, which had accused the bank of being the financial conduit that Epstein used to pay off his victims for several years. According to the lawsuits, JPMorgan provided Epstein loans and regularly allowed him to withdraw large sums of cash from 1998 through August 2013 even though it knew about his sex trafficking practices. The bank said in a statement it now regretted any interaction the bank had with Epstein over the several years that he was a JPMorgan client. The settlement must still be approved by the judge in the case.

Delivery workers

to get min. wage

WASHINGTON — In a national first, New York City will implement a minimum pay rate for app-based food delivery workers. The new rule could nearly triple average earnings for workers on apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash in the coming years. According to the city, New York’s more than 60,000 delivery workers currently make an average of $7.09 an hour. But on July 12, an increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour will take effect — and that minimum wage is set to rise to $19.96 by April 2025, the city said. Labor organizers applauded the move, which comes amid nationwide calls for better pay and improved working conditions for gig workers. They note that further protections are needed. Meanwhile, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have pushed back on the new rule.