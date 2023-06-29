Stocks rise, bond yields jump

NEW YORK — Most stocks ticked higher on Wall Street following the latest signs that the U.S. economy remains stronger than feared. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday and is on track for its sixth winning week in the last seven. The Dow gained 269 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite edged down by less than 0.1%. Yields jumped after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster at the year's start than estimated. Fewer workers also applied for unemployment benefits last week. The data are a positive for investors because they suggest a growing economy can support corporate profits. But they could also mean higher interest rates.

Microsoft makes

its final case

SAN FRANCISCO — The fate of what could be the priciest merger in tech industry history will soon be in the hands of a federal judge who must decide whether to stop Microsoft from closing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard. Federal antitrust enforcers have sued to block the $69 billion acquisition they say will harm competition between Microsoft and gaming industry competitors such as Sony and Nintendo. But Microsoft has largely had the upper hand in the 5-day San Francisco federal court hearing that ends Thursday, calling in its CEO Satya Nadella and other executives, including longtime Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, to testify in favor of the merger.

Flight delays

are easing

DALLAS — Backups are easing at U.S. airports thanks to a break in the weather, but travelers are still seeing large numbers of flight delays. United Airlines is struggling more than others. United was accounting for the majority of canceled flights in the U.S. on Thursday. The CEO of United blames a shortage of air traffic controllers, especially in the New York City area. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg concedes there is a shortage of controllers, but he says United has some internal issues that aren't happening at other airlines.

Bed Bath &

Beyond lives on

NEW YORK — Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. The deal doesn’t include the Bed Bath & Beyond physical stores, which are shuttering, nor the Buybuy Baby chain. The Midvale, Utah-based company, which sells primarily furniture, said it will start rolling out the name change in Canada in early July. In August, customers in the U.S. will see a relaunch of a refreshed website and mobile app under the Bed Bath & Beyond name.

Southwest pilots

step toward strike

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines pilots are moving one step closer to a possible strike. On Thursday, the pilots' union asked to be freed from mediation with the airline. The union says pilots and the company are far apart in talks over pay, work rules and other items. But Southwest says it favors more mediation. The union's request doesn't mean that a strike is imminent. Pilots could walk off the job only after a 30-day cooling-off period. During that time, the White House could delay a strike, or Congress could block one by imposing a contract settlement on both sides.