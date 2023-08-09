Markets fall

worldwide

NEW YORK — Wall Street slipped as worries about the banking system and the global economy forced more caution into financial markets worldwide. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday and at one point was down nearly triple that. The Dow lost 158 points after paring an earlier loss of 465 points. The Nasdaq fell 0.8%. Bank stocks dropped after Moody’s cut the credit ratings for 10 smaller and midsized ones. Across the Pacific, stocks sank after exports for China’s troubled economy shrank by the most since the start of the pandemic. And in Europe, bank stocks tumbled after Italy's Cabinet approved a proposed tax on their profits.

Campbell is

buying Rao’s

NEW YORK — Campbell Soup is set to buy Sovos Brands, the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces. In a Monday announcement, the two companies said they had entered an agreement for Campbell’s to acquire Sovos for $23 per share in cash — reflecting a total value of about $2.7 billion. The transaction will help diversify and strengthen Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division, Campbell’s President and CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement. Campbell intends to finance the Sovos acquisition with the issuance of new debt. The transaction’s closing is expected for December, subject to Sovos stockholder and regulatory approval, as well as other closing conditions.

China's exports

tumble harshly

BEIJING — China's exports tumbled by double digits in July, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party to reverse an economic slump. Customs data shows exports plunged 14.5% from a year earlier to $281.8 billion. Imports fell 12.4% to $201.2 billion in a sign of weak domestic demand. Chinese leaders are trying to shore up business and consumer activity after the world’s second-largest economy grew by only 0.8% in the second quarter of 2023 from the previous three-month period. The ruling party has promised measures to support entrepreneurs and to encourage home purchases and consumer spending but hasn’t announced large-scale stimulus spending or tax cuts.

Italy proposed

a bank tax

ROME — The Italian finance ministry is defending a proposed 40% tax on some bank profits as being in line with “already existing rules in Europe on extra bank margins.” The ministry said in a statement Tuesday that regardless the contribution from the new tax can't exceed 0.1% of total bank assets. The statement was issued after Italian bank stocks plunged following the announcement that the Cabinet had approved a proposal to apply a temporary tax on some 2023 bank profits. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini announced the tax at a Monday evening news conference. He said that it was a measure of “social equity” to make up for a series of interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

Losses rise

for SoftBank

TOKYO — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group continued to rack up losses for the fiscal first quarter as technology investments soured amid a market downturn. But the April-June red ink, at 477.6 billion yen, or $3.4 billion, was smaller than a year ago. Losses came from what SoftBank calls its Vision Funds. Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto struck an upbeat tone on Tuesday, stressing that the environment for technology issues was improving. SoftBank Vision Fund 1 marked a $12.4 billion gain since its inception, while SoftBank Vision Fund 2, set up after the first fund, was still performing at a loss of $18.6 billion.