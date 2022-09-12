Business digest

Wall Street

rallies further

NEW YORK — Stocks rose again on Wall Street ahead of a high-stakes report that will hopefully show inflation hammered the economy less hard last month. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% Monday, while gains for tech companies pushed the Nasdaq up a bit more. Traders are making their final moves before a report on Tuesday that's expected to show inflation slowed again during August. It likely won't change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is preparing for another hefty hike to interest rates next week. A continued slowdown in inflation would give the Fed more of a chance of avoiding a scarring recession.

Biden plans boost

for biotech sector

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S. It's the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry. Biden on Monday signed an executive order launching the initiative and later in Boston will address how biotech can help fight cancer during a visit to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. On Wednesday, the Democratic president's administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies. A senior administration official says the White House wants to support manufacturing biotech products developed in the U.S., rather than seeing American innovations produced abroad.

Pressure mounts

to settle rail dispute

OMAHA, Neb. — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute. They face a looming strike deadline on Friday and business groups say a stoppage halting deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies rely on would be an economic disaster.

The railroads have announced eight of the 13 deals they need to avert a strike, but two key unions representing conductors and engineers want the railroads to go beyond the 24% raises they are offering to address their concerns about working conditions.

American Eagle

exec works to

fix supply chain

NEW YORK — From his perch as American Eagle Outfitters' chief supply chain officer, Shekar Natarajan is taking a page from shared ride service Uber to modernize the supply chain for small and mid-sized retailers. Since Natarajan came to teen retailer American Eagle almost four years ago, the teen retailer has acquired two supply chain businesses for several hundred million dollars each, as he moves ahead to make its supply network shareable by other companies and thus more efficient and sustainable.

Natarajan’s mission comes as the pandemic has upended the global supply chain.

Hard Rock spends

$100M on workers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Hard Rock International says Monday it is spending over $100 million to give significant raises to 10,000 non-tipped workers, most of them in the U.S. The global gambling, entertainment and hospitality company is giving the employees an immediate increase to a minimum starting salary of $18 to $21 an hour.

It's designed to help employees deal with persistent inflation, and to help the company attract and retain top talent, lessening turnover. The raises apply to job categories including cooks, housekeepers, front desk clerks, security workers, cage cashiers and others.