Business digest

Stocks end

lower again

NEW YORK — Stocks slipped on Wall Street and Treasury yields again rose to multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday. The Nasdaq and the Dow also fell. Technology stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for future Fed moves, rose to its highest level since 2007. Higher Treasury yields have helped push mortgage rates sharply higher this year. Higher rates help fight inflation by cooling off the economy.

Bank of England

increases rates

LONDON — The Bank of England has rolled out its biggest interest rate increase in three decades, saying the move is needed to beat back stubbornly high inflation that’s eroding living standards and is likely to trigger a “prolonged” recession. The central bank on Thursday boosted its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has drives up food and energy costs that have sent inflation to 40-year highs. The aggressive step matches the recent moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The bank’s task got tougher after former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic plans roiled financial markets.

3 air bag deaths reported

DETROIT — Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers. The company that was formerly known as Fiat Chrysler is telling people to stop driving Dodge Magnum wagons, Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars and Chrysler 300 sedans from the 2005 through 2010 model years.

Stellantis says that it confirmed the air bag inflators blew apart in two cases, killing two people. The company suspects an inflator rupture in another case that also killed a driver.

Starbucks posts

a record Q4

SEATTLE — Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as U.S. customers shrugged off higher prices on frothy drinks and snacks. The Seattle coffee giant said its same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were up 7%. That beat Wall Street’s forecasts. North American strength offset weakness in China, where pandemic lockdowns are still impacting sales.

But Starbucks said its net income fell 50% to $878 million as it invested heavily in store remodels and employee wages. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 81 cents per share, also beating analysts’ forecasts.

DoorDash defies

delivery slump

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter. The San Francisco delivery company said its orders jumped 27% in the July-September period as it expanded overseas and added new retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods. DoorDash’s revenue rose 33% to $1.7 billion in the third quarter, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. It expects gross order volumes to hit $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion in the fourth quarter, also higher than forecast.

Moderna

misses on 3Q

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter. The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than its forecast from August.