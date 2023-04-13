Stocks rally as

inflation cools

NEW YORK — A rally on Wall Street lifted stocks to their highest level in almost two months following the latest sign that inflation continues to cool. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Thursday after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed last month by more than expected. The Dow was up over 380 points, while the Nasdaq composite led the market on hopes slower inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. A separate report showed slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, though the job market remains solid.

Despite loss

Delta optimistic

Delta Air Lines has reported a $363 million loss for the first quarter because of much higher spending on labor and fuel. That's overshadowing a sharp rise in revenue. Delta said Thursday the second quarter will be better — it's predicting a larger-than-expected profit in the April-through-June period, which includes the start of the key summer travel season. Delta is the first big U.S. airline to report first-quarter numbers. Airlines are getting a tailwind from strong demand and limited flights, which together are pushing fares higher. But investors are worried about a slowdown in airline bookings compared with this time last year.

China's exports

rebound quickly

BEIJING — China’s exports rebounded unexpectedly to growth in March despite a decline in U.S. and European demand following interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Customs data showed exports rose 14.8% over a year earlier to $315.6 billion, recovering from a 6.8% contraction in January and February. Imports sank 1.4% to $227.4 billion, but the contraction was smaller than the 10.2% slide in the previous two months. China’s politically sensitive global trade surplus widened by 82% over a year earlier to $88.2 billion. Trade weakness adds to complications for President Xi Jinping’s government, which is trying to revive economic growth that sank last year to 3%, the second-weakest rate since the 1970s.

Amazon's Jassy:

AI a 'big deal'

NEW YORK — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signaled confidence the company will get costs under control in his annual letter to shareholders. The company has spent the past few months cutting unprofitable parts of its business, shuttering stores and slashing 29,000 jobs in an effort to reduce costs. Jassy described 2022 as “one of the harder macroeconomic years in recent memory” but noted he strongly believes its best days are ahead. He said The Amazon will continue to invest in specialized chips most used for machine learning, its advertising business and generative AI tools. On Thursday, the tech giant also announced several new services that will allow developers to build their own AI tools on its cloud infrastructure.

FAA reports

250 unruly fliers

Federal officials say they have asked the FBI to consider criminal charges against more than 250 unruly airline passengers since late 2021. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that 17 of those cases have been referred to the FBI in the first three months of this year. That's a slower pace, and it seems tied to a decline in passengers acting up on planes since a judge struck down the requirement for passengers to wear masks. The FAA can levy civil fines for misbehaving on planes, but it has to ask the FBI to file criminal charges in the most serious cases.