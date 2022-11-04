Business digest

Wall Street rallies

after jobs report

NEW YORK — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after seeing an even bigger rally from the morning disappear completely, only to recover at the end of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% after veering from a gain of 610 points to a loss of 62, while the Nasdaq composite added 1.3%.

The latest set of gyrations in what's already been a wild year for markets followed a U.S. government report showing the unemployment rate ticked higher in October, employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier and gains for workers' wages slowed a touch.

Stocks initially rallied as the data offered some hope that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to weaken the jobs market may be taking effect and may help lower the nation's high inflation. But the slowdown was still more modest than economists expected. And it changed few minds about what’s going to happen next: The Fed will keep hiking rates toward levels rarely seen this millennium, clamping the brakes tighter on the economy and dragging on prices for stocks and other investments.

While Wall Street chewed over the jobs report, markets around the world bounced higher amid continued speculation that China may relax its zero-COVID strategy and invigorate what's long been a major source of growth for the global economy.

Fed official urges

more rate hikes

WASHINGTON — The solid U.S. jobs report for October underscores why the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates higher than it had previously forecast to control inflation. That’s according to Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Kashkari says that at the Fed’s next meeting in December he expects to issue a higher forecast for where the central bank’s benchmark rate will be next year than he did in September. He says the jobs data shows that hiring is healthy despite some slowing in recent months.

W. Va gov’s coal

firm owes $1.5M

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal judge has ruled that one of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s businesses owes more than $1.5 million to a Swiss company for undelivered coal. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the judge on Tuesday granted a request from VISA Commodities to enforce an April order from a London-based arbitrator. It found Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. liable for $1.5 million plus arbitration costs and interest. That arbitration came after Bluestone failed to honor an April 2021 settlement in which it had agreed to pay the $1.5 million by July 30, 2021.

VW recalls

225K vehicles

DETROIT — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.

The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.

The automaker says it's not aware of any “incidents or injuries,” warranty claims or field reports about the problem.