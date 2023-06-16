Stocks post best week since March

NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out its best week since March on a quiet note. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Friday after wobbling up and down through the day. The benchmark index still marked its fifth straight winning week, its longest such streak since November 2021. It’s also near its highest level since April 2022. The Dow slipped 108 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 3.77% Humana dropped 3.9% after becoming the latest health insurer to warn about rising costs because of pent-up demand for medical services.

SeaWorld opens new park in UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. theme park chain SeaWorld, which has been mired in controversy in recent years over its treatment of killer whales and other marine mammals, has opened a massive new aquatic life park in the United Arab Emirates. It’s the company’s first venture outside the United States. The $1.2 billion project with state-owned developer Miral features the world’s largest aquarium and a cylindrical LED screen. The park does not feature orcas but houses animals like dolphins and seals, whose captivity and training for profit and entertainment purposes are also often criticized as unethical by animal rights advocacy groups.

Amazon gets OK to robot vacuum

LONDON — British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot. But the $1.7 billion deal still faces scrutiny in the United States and Europe. The U.K. regulators said Friday that they decided not to escalate an initial investigation because the deal would not result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. Amazon said it was pleased with the result and hopes for “similar decisions from other regulators soon.” Consumer groups have voiced concerns that Amazon’s purchase of Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, would widen the e-commerce giant’s dominance in the smart home market.

EU wants more green energy

BERLIN — Germany welcomed a deal Friday among European Union countries to increase by more than a third the bloc’s renewable energy target for 2030. Representatives of the 27 member states approved a compromise raising the current goal of 32% to 45% by 2030. About 22% of the EU’s total energy consumption came from renewables in 2021, meaning the new target will double the amount in less than a decade. Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck predicted a boom in investments for renewables.

Meta plans VR headset for kids

The corporate parent of Facebook and Instagram plans to open a digital gateway for kids as young as 10 years old to enter virtual reality through the Meta Quest headset, despite rising concerns about children spending too much time on social media. Meta Platforms, which oversees a social media empire created by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, disclosed it will lower the minimum age for a Quest account from 13 years old to 10 years old in a Friday blog post. The move follows a call by the U.S. Surgeon General for tech companies to take steps to protect children from too much exposure to social media.