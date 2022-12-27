Business digest

Stocks add to recent losses

Stocks are closing lower Tuesday afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market’s recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of a painful year for investors. A slide in technology companies, automakers and airlines weighed on the market, offsetting gains in energy stocks and other sectors. News that China lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions helped lift stocks in the early going. The S&P 500 index fell 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 0.1% higher and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.4%.

Spain adopts relief measures

MADRID — Spain has announced a new series of measures including scrapping Value Added Tax on staple food and has extended rent and eviction controls to help ease the economic crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. It is the third aid package since the start of the war in February and was said to be worth 10 billion euros ($11 billion).

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the measures in an end-of-year speech. The government said it would cut VAT on cooking oil and pasta from 10% to 5%. The government will maintain a cut in the tax on electricity and issue a new cheque of 200 euros for 4.2 million homes.

Germany debates COVID rules

BERLIN — Germany’s governing coalition is arguing over whether remaining COVID-19 restrictions should be dropped after one of the country’s top virologists was quoted as saying that the pandemic is over. Germany has scrapped the bulk of restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic but, unlike other European countries, still requires mask-wearing in long-distance trains and buses. Masks are also mandatory in doctors’ practices, while masks and negative tests are still required to enter hospitals and nursing homes. The justice minister said Tuesday that the last restrictions should now be dropped. The health minister said that doing so immediately would be reckless.

Poland to buy 2

French satellites

WARSAW, Poland — The French and Polish defense ministers have agreed to a deal under which France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a receiving station. The agreement was reached on Tuesday in Warsaw. Poland says will help its armed forces recognize threats early. The Polish Armament Agency put the total value of the deal at 575 million euros ($610 million) and said the launch of the satellites into space would be completed by 2027. The Polish Defense Ministry said that thanks to the satellites its military will be able to obtain reconnaissance data with an accuracy of 30 centimeters. The Polish defense minister called it an early-warning system against both military and civilian threats such as natural disasters.

Japan wants

COVID-19 tests

for Chinese

TOKYO — Japan will require COVID-19 tests for all visitors from China as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there after Beijing largely abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday that those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis. Infections are expected to rise as Japan heads into New Year's holidays marked by parties and travel, when infections are expected to rise. Last week India also mandated tests for travelers from China, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand, while ordering quarantine for those with symptoms or testing positive. India has also begun randomly testing 2% of international passengers arriving at aiports.