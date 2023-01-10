Business digest

Stocks gain

in quiet trading

NEW YORK — Stocks ticked higher in quiet trading on Wall Street ahead of potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday after flipping between gains and losses. The Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow added 0.6%. The next big marker for the market is likely Thursday’s update on how bad inflation was last month. A worse-than-expected reading could dash hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may stop its hikes to interest rates soon and perhaps even cut rates by the end of the year. Earnings reporting season kicks off Friday.

TikTok boss

meets EU leaders

LONDON — TikTok’s CEO has met with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings Tuesday in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four officials from the EU’s executive Commission discussed concerns ranging from child safety to investigations into user data flowing to China. TikTok is wildly popular with young people but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to scoop up user data or push pro-China narratives or misinformation. TikTok’s director of public policy and government relations tweeted that “online safety & building trust is our number one priority.”

Boeing orders

at 4-year high

Boeing took more than 200 net orders for passenger airplanes in December to complete its best year since 2018, but it failed again to catch up with European manufacturer Airbus in orders and aircraft deliveries. Airbus reported Tuesday that it took orders for 820 planes in all of 2022, and it delivered 661 to airlines and other customers. Those numbers topped Boeing’s 774 orders and 480 deliveries.

The battle for supremacy in aircraft manufacturing has been a one-sided affair in recent years, as Boeing was dragged down by two deadly crashes of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, and with production flaws that halted shipments of a larger plane, the 787. The latest numbers showed Boeing closing the gap, however.

Outdoor show

returns to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Outdoor Retailer trade show is back in Salt Lake City this week after a four-year run in Denver. But missing at the massive expo are industry giants boycotting the show over Utah’s stance on public land issues. Companies including Patagonia, REI, and The North Face are boycotting the show based on the same concerns that forced the show to leave Utah in 2018 after decades in the state: That Utah doesn’t deserve to reap the economic benefits from the show because of Republican politicians’ opposition to conservation efforts to protect national monuments and public lands.

House GOP votes

to cut IRS funding

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have began their tenure in the majority by passing a bill that would rescind nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS. Monday’s action fulfills a campaign promise, though the legislation is unlikely to advance any further. That funding was on top of what Congress provides the IRS annually through the appropriations process.

Shortly before the vote, the Congressional Budget Office projected that rescinding the IRS funding would increase deficits over the coming decade by more than $114 billion. Republicans argued that revenue collected through increased enforcement would help finance what they called reckless spending.