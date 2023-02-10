Stocks close

slightly higher

NEW YORK — Stocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their worst week since December. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite down 0.6% while the Dow closed 0.5% higher. Energy companies rose with the price of crude oil. Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession, and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates.

Boeing wins a

round in court

DALLAS — A federal judge is rejecting a move to consider criminal prosecution for Boeing over the 737 Max jet. The judge says courts don’t have the power to overturn agreements that federal prosecutors make with criminal defendants. Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, declined to re-open a settlement that Boeing made with the Justice Department two years ago, after two Max crashes killed 346 people. Families of the passengers say they will appeal the ruling.

In 2021, Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion in exchange for the government not prosecuting the company on a felony fraud charge.

CSX promises

paid sick time

OMAHA, Neb. — CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Friday that it has agreements with two more of its unions, just days after announcing pacts with a pair of other unions. The workers will soon get four days of paid sick time. They'll also be able to convert three of their personal leave days into sick days, and they'll be paid for any unused sick days each year.

The machinists union said employees will be paid for any unused sick time at the end of each year, or they can have the value of those days added to their 401k retirement accounts.

The unions said they will press the other major freight railroads for similar agreements.

Pilots subpoenaed

over close call

Safety investigators say they have issued subpoenas for pilots of an American Airlines plane involved in a close call at New York’s Kennedy Airport last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday the pilots have refused three times to sit for recorded interview.

The NTSB says the American plane crossed an active runway without approval from air traffic controllers, and that led to a close call with a Delta Air Lines jet. The Delta plane had to abort its takeoff.

EPA awards $1B

to clean up 22

toxic waste sites

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it is awarding $1 billion from the federal Superfund program to clean up 22 toxic waste sites across the country. The money will help clear a backlog of hazardous sites such as landfills, mines and manufacturing facilities. It's the second installment in $3.5 billion appropriated under the 2021 infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden. Sites targeted for cleanup include a lead-contaminated neighborhood on Atlanta’s Westside and a former dry cleaning solvents distributor in Tampa, Florida. The money also will be used to speed cleanup of 100 ongoing Superfund projects across the nation.