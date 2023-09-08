Online work grows,

lack protectionsWASHINGTON — A World Bank eport says online gig work is growing globally and is creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce. The report estimates there are as many as 435 million online gig workers globally. It says demand for gig work rose 41% between 2016 and the first quarter of 2023. The study’s author says online gig work provides women and underprivileged youth an important opportunity to participate in the labor market. But the employment boost is generating concern among worker rights advocates about the lack of strong job protections for gig workers.

China’s exports, imports fall 8.8%

HONG KONG — Chinese exports and imports both fell in August, reflecting tepid global demand that is adding to pressures on its slowing economy. Customs data released Thursday showed exports for August slumped 8.8% from a year earlier, while imports slid 7.3%. The total trade surplus for the world’s No. 2 economy shrank to $68.4 billion from $80.6 billion in July. China’s trade has been slowing for two years, sapped by a weakening global economy and by a lackluster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the declines in August were less severe than in July. China’s exports to the U.S. fell 17% in August from a year earlier, while exports to Southeast Asia dropped 13%.

Company pulls chip after teen death

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are raising the alarm about a social media challenge in which people eat extremely spicy chips and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early took to the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday to encourage parents to talk to their children about the One Chip Challenge. A Massachusetts teenager died last week after his family said he ingested one of the spicy chips. Although the cause of the teen’s death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending, Paqui, The Texas-based company that makes the chips, has asked retailers to pull the product from their shelves.

Maui beckons the return of tourists

KAHULUI, Hawaii — So few tourists are coming to the Hawaiian island of Maui after last month’s wildfires that restaurants and tour companies are laying off workers and unemployment is surging. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away, but now want them to come back as long as they refrain from going to the burn zone and surrounding area. They say respectful travelers can help Maui recover from the tragedy by spending their money. Nearly 8,000 people filed for unemployment on Maui during the last three weeks of August. That’s a huge leap from 295 people during the same period in 2022. University of Hawaii economists expect Maui’s jobless rate to climb as high as 10%.

AI voice, imagery require disclosure

Political ads using artificial intelligence on Google and YouTube must soon be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have been synthetically altered. Google said in an update to its political content policy that disclosure of AI used to alter images must be clear and conspicuous and be located somewhere that users are likely to notice it.

The new rule starts in November, about a year before the U.S. presidential election. Though fake images, videos or audio clips are not new to political advertising, generative AI tools are making it easier to do, and more realistic. Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race — including that of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — already are using the technology.