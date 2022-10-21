Business digest

Social media

brace for midterm

election mayhem

Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they're taking steps to prevent the spread of misinformation about voting and elections ahead of next month's midterms. Yet a look at some of the most popular platforms shows baseless claims about election fraud continue to flourish. Misleading claims about the 2020 election, mail ballots or vote counting have been linked to greater polarization and diminished confidence in American democracy.

Misinformation researchers say the platforms must do more to promote trustworthy sources of information while reducing the spread of misleading and baseless claims about the upcoming elections.

Amazon will use

Hawaiian Airlines

HONOLULU — Amazon is tapping Hawaiian Airlines to fly a fleet of cargo planes starting next fall. Under the deal announced Friday, Amazon could wind up owning up to 15% of the airline company. The airline’s parent company says the agreement will cover 10 Airbus A330 jets at first, and it could be expanded depending on Amazon’s future business needs. Hawaiian says it won’t use any of its current planes for Amazon flight. Instead, Amazon’s air division will lease planes that are being converted from passenger jets to freighters. Hawaiian Airlines CEO says the deal will help the airline grow its business and diversify.

IRS will raise

limits on 401(k)

contributions

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that savers with 401(K) and similar plans will be able to contribute up to $22,500 next year. That’s up from $20,500 this year. People aged 50 and over, which have the option to make additional “catch-up” contributions to 401(k) and similar plans, will be able to contribute up to $30,000 in 2023.

The IRS also raised the annual contribution limits on individual retirement arrangements, or IRAs, by $500 to $6,500. The changes make it easier for retirement savers to set aside more of their income toward building their nest egg.

Report: TikTok

bad at culling

bad election ads

TikTok’s algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. But a new report has found what they are not so good at: detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections. That’s despite TikTok last year banning all political advertisements from its platform in 2019. The report published Friday by the nonprofit Global Witness raises fresh concerns about the wildly popular video-sharing app’s ability to catch election falsehoods at a time when a growing number of young people use it not just for entertainment but also for finding information.

Report: Musk

to cut Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company. That's according to a report by The Washington Post. The report says Musk told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he planned to cut nearly 75% of San Francisco-based Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter’s own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users.