Cash App suspect to stand trial

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco judge has ordered tech consultant Nima Momeni to stand trial for murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. The judge's decision Tuesday came after two days of evidence presented by the prosecution. They said Momeni planned the April 4 attack, driving Lee to a secluded spot and stabbing him three times with a knife after a dispute over Momeni's younger sister. Prosecutors said Lee’s DNA was found on the blade of the knife but not the handle, and Momeni’s DNA was found on the handle. Lawyers for Momeni say their client had no reason to kill Lee and that the two were cordial.

UAW to list demands

DETROIT — The new president of the United Auto Workers says the union will present a long list to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis when it delivers economic demands to the companies this week. And the message from newly elected chief Shawn Fain is that the companies are making big profits and can afford to pay up. In a Facebook Live presentation Tuesday evening, Fain reiterated demands to end wage tiers among workers, and for double-digit pay raises and restoration of cost-of-living pay. The union also wants defined benefit pensions for all workers. Fain also says the UAW will ask that companies pay workers for doing community service or other work if their plants are closed, and he proposed a 32-hour work week.

Disney diversity initiatives abolished

ORLANDO, Fla. — Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been abolished from Walt Disney World’s governing district, which is now controlled by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The move is an echo of the Florida governor’s agenda which has championed curtailing such programs in higher education and elsewhere. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said in a statement on Tuesday that its diversity, equity and inclusion committee would be eliminated, as would any job duties connected to it. Also gone were initiatives left over from when the district was controlled by Disney supporters which awarded contracts based on goals of achieving racial or gender parity.

US probes Tesla safety

DETROIT — U.S. auto safety regulators have opened another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. The probe covers an estimated 280,000 vehicles. Five drivers alleged in complaints they couldn’t steer the vehicles at all. Seven more cited a loss of power steering assist. There was one report of a crash but no injuries. Investigators will look into how often the problem happens, manufacturing processes and the severity. The probe is at least the sixth started by the agency into Tesla vehicles in the past three years. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.