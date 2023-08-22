Adviser calls

for safeguards

When President Joe Biden has questions about artificial intelligence, one expert he turns to is his science adviser Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Prabhakar is helping to guide the U.S. approach to safeguarding AI technology, relying in part on cooperation from big American tech firms like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta. Prabhakar says the tech giants' voluntary commitments are a start, but that more action is needed. She spoke to The Associated Press earlier this month ahead of a White House-coordinated testing of AI systems at the DefCon hacker conference in Las Vegas.

China fines US

research firm

BEIJING — An American research firm has been fined $1.5 million by China’s government in a crackdown on information-gathering that has rattled foreign investors. Mintz Group was one of a series of foreign consultants that were raided starting in April after Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government announced expanded anti-spying rules that left companies unsure what they were allowed to do. A notice from the Beijing statistics bureau dated July 14 said Mintz Group illegally engaged in “foreign-related statistical investigation activities without obtaining approval." It gave no details of the violation. Mintz Group does background checks on employees and business partners and gathers other information for corporate clients.

Pilots ratify a

new contract

DALLAS — Pilots at American Airlines have approved a new contract that will raise their pay 41% over four years. Their union, the Allied Pilots Association, said Monday that the vote was 73% in favor of ratifying the contract. The union puts the value of the deal at $9.6 billion. The union's president says the contract is a big first step to restore wages and benefits that were lost over the last 20 years. The union had leverage to win big raises because of a pilot shortage that is occurring while travel booms coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

German economy

stagnant in 3Q

BERLIN — Germany’s central bank anticipates that the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest, will be more or less stagnant again in the current quarter. German gross domestic product stagnated in the second quarter after declining in both of the two previous quarters as the country struggled with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and weakness in China, which has been a key trading partner. The International Monetary Fund forecast last month that Germany would be the globe’s only major economy to shrink this year. A monthly report Monday from the Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, indicated that the picture isn’t about to improve. It wrote that “in the third quarter of 2023, German economic output will probably remain largely unchanged again.”

FDA approves

RSV vaccine

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators have approved the first RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect their newborns. The respiratory infection fills hospitals with wheezing babies every fall and winter. Pfizer's vaccine, given in late pregnancy, allows moms-to-be to develop virus-fighting antibodies that pass to their fetus. The Food and Drug Administration approval came late Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off before maternal vaccinations begin. The only other option to protect babies is giving them lab-made antibodies. RSV is a coldlike nuisance for most healthy people but it can be life-threatening for the very young.