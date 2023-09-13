Stocks churn

to mixed close

NEW YORK — Stocks churned to a mixed close on Wall Street after a highly anticipated report showed inflation accelerated across the country last month, but not by much more than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Wednesday after drifting between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

While the inflation data was a touch hotter than estimated, economists don’t expect it to alter the Federal Reserve’s immediate gameplan much. The forecast is still for the Fed to keep interest rates steady at its meeting next week. Treasury yields edged lower.

UAW considers

targeted strikes

DETROIT — Leaders of the United Auto Workers union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit’s three automakers if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday night deadline. The union’s leadership discussed smaller-scale strikes at a meeting on Friday, and local union leaders were told about the strategy on Tuesday afternoon, two people with knowledge of the moves said. The people didn’t want to be identified because they weren’t authorized to disclose details until President Shawn Fain updates workers Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook Live appearance. The UAW wouldn’t comment Tuesday on its strategy.

Starbucks boss

steps down

NEW YORK — Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz is stepping down from the company’s board of directors. Schultz is credited for transforming the Seattle-based business into the coffee giant it’s known as today. Starbucks said Wednesday his departure from the board is part of a planned transition. After purchasing Starbucks in 1987, Schultz headed the company as CEO until 2000 and again between 2008 and 2017. He later came out of retirement to return as interim CEO while the company searched for a new chief executive last year — but bid farewell to that title after Laxman Narasimhan officially took the reins in March.

Fed board at

full strength

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell swore in three members of the central bank’s governing board Wednesday, including Philip Jefferson as vice chair and Adriana Kugler to fill a vacant seat as the central bank’s first Latina governor. The officials, all appointed by President Joe Biden, aren’t expected to alter the Fed’s policies in the near term, as most economists expect the Fed to keep its key interest rate unchanged at its next meeting Sept. 19-20. Yet the Fed could lift its rate one more time this year if inflation doesn’t cool fast enough. A report Wednesday showed inflation slowing but only gradually.

Green aviation

fuels urged

BRUSSELS — EU lawmakers have approved new rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the bloc in a bid to help decarbonize the sector. Under the new standards, 2% of jet fuel must be sustainable as of 2025, with this share increasing every five years to reach 70% by 2050. The Parliament says that sustainable fuels will include “synthetic fuels, certain biofuels produced from agricultural or forestry residues, algae, bio-waste, used cooking oil or certain animal fats.”

Recycled jet fuels produced from waste gases and waste plastic, as well as renewable hydrogen, will be considered green, while food crop-based fuels and fuels derived from palm and soy materials won’t.