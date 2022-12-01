Business digest

Wall Street

ends mixed

Stocks ended mixed after an uneven day of trading and bond yields fell broadly after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight monthly gain. A day earlier, markets rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could dial back the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed has been deliberately slowing the economy in order to tame stubbornly hot inflation. Salesforce slumped after its co-CEO said he would resign.

Ex-Obama aide

picked for Fed

WASHINGTON — Austan Goolsbee, who was a top economic adviser to President Barack Obama, has been chosen as the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the regional Fed bank announced. Goolsbee, 53, an economics professor at the University of Chicago who is a frequent commentator in opinion columns and television appearances, will succeed Charles Evans on Jan. 9. Evans is retiring after 15 years as head of the Chicago Fed. As head of a regional Fed bank, Goolsbee will have a rotating vote on the committee that determines the central bank’s interest rate moves.

House looks

at PPP fraud

WASHINGTON — A House investigations panel says financial technology firms “abdicated” their responsibility to screen out fraud in applications for a federal program designed to help small businesses stay open and keep workers employed during the pandemic. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis launched its investigation in May 2021 after public reports that the firms were linked to disproportionate numbers of fraudulent loans issued under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Former President Donald Trump rolled out the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses stay open and keep their workers employed. President Joe Biden maintained the program and directed money to more low-income and minority-owned companies. All told, $800 billion was spent on the program.

Google appeals

huge EU fine

LONDON — Google is challenging a record European Union antitrust fine that took aim at the Android operating system’s role in restricting mobile competition and consumer choice. The company said Thursday that it filed the appeal against the $4.3 billion penalty “because there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice,” the bloc’s top court. Google had appealed to a lower tribunal, which largely sided with the EU’s executive Commission by slightly lowering the fine from the original penalty issued in 2018. The fine was one of three blockbuster antitrust penalties totaling more than $8 billion that the commission hit Google with between 2017 and 2019.

NATO urged to

protect undersea

infrastructure

BERLIN — Germany and Norway are urging NATO to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. The alliance’s secretary-general welcomed the idea on Thursday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting his Norwegian counterpart this week that they would ask NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to set up such a center to coordinate protection measures. He pointed to the trans-Atlantic alliance’s “proven coordination capabilities, its maritime presence and its expertise.” He said a coordination center would also be “a clear signal (that) we take the protection of our critical infrastructure very seriously, and no one should believe that attacks would remain without consequences.”