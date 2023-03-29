Stocks rally

on Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stocks rallied as Wall Street shook off more of the fear that dominated it earlier this month. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Wednesday for its fourth gain in five days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.8%. They followed similar gains in other markets around the world. A measure of nervousness among stock investors on Wall Street is back near its lowest levels since early this month, when Silicon Valley Bank became the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history. The S&P 500 is on track to close a tumultuous month with a modest gain.

US: Credit Suisse

violates a deal

GENEVA — U.S. lawmakers say Credit Suisse violated a plea agreement by failing to report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying taxes. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday released a two-year investigation that detailed the role employees at the embattled Swiss bank had in aiding tax evasion by clients. The committee pointed to an ongoing, possible criminal conspiracy tied to nearly $100 million in accounts belonging to a family of American taxpayers that the bank didn’t disclose. It says over $700 million was concealed in violation of Credit Suisse’s plea deal with the Justice Department. The bank says it “does not tolerate tax evasion” and that the report described “legacy issues” that have been addressed.

WWE's show

draws sponsors

NEW YORK — WWE’s WrestleMania arrives this weekend to a massive audience and vastly larger sponsorship revenue as it seeks to establish itself as a serious contender for major dollars from such partnerships. Craig Stimmel, WWE’s senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships, exclusively tells The Associated Press in an interview that sponsorship revenue for this year’s event has doubled to more than $20 million, a record for any WrestleMania ever. Those numbers are critical in light of the return in January of Vince McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, who said WWE could be up for sale.

Boeing delays 1st

astronaut flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing's first launch of astronauts has been delayed again, this time until July. NASA announced the latest postponement Wednesday, saying more time is needed to certify the Starliner capsule that will blast off with two test pilots. Additional software testing is also underway. Boeing already was running years behind schedule when it had to repeat its test flight without a crew to the International Space Station because of software and other problems. NASA hired Boeing and SpaceX a decade ago to ferry astronauts to and from the orbiting lab. SpaceX launched its seventh NASA crew earlier this month.

Musk, scientists

seek pause in AI

Are tech companies moving too fast in rolling out powerful artificial intelligence technology that could one day outsmart humans? That’s the conclusion of a group of prominent computer scientists and other tech industry notables such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak who are calling for a 6-month pause to consider the risks. Their petition published Wednesday is a response to San Francisco startup OpenAI’s recent release of GPT-4, a more advanced successor to its widely-used AI chatbot ChatGPT that helped spark a race among tech giants Microsoft and Google to unveil similar applications.