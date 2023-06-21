Tech swoon

hinders stocks

NEW YORK — Drops for technology stocks left Wall Street mixed and sapped more momentum from its five-week rally. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Wednesday for its third straight pullback after rallying last week to its highest level in more than a year. Weakness for high-growth stocks hit the Nasdaq composite in particular, and it fell 1.2%. Still, roughly as many stocks rose as fell. The Dow had a more modest fall. It lost 102 points, or 0.3%. Treasury yields were steady after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said again that more hikes to interest rates may be on the way.

More rate

hikes are likely

WASHINGTON — With inflation in the United States still too high, most Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates further this year, Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony to be delivered to a House committee. “Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go,” Powell said on the first of two days of semi-annual testimony on Capitol Hill. Even so, the Fed last week kept interest rates unchanged after 10 straight hikes so it could take time to gauge how higher borrowing rates have affected the economy, Powell said.

EPA boosts

use of biofuels

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday increased the amount of biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years, but held production totals steady for corn-based ethanol, disappointing the biofuel industry and farm advocates. Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the final rule would reduce U.S. reliance on oil and support continued growth of biofuels that help combat global warming.

The plan represents a decline from a proposal announced last year and drew immediate criticism from the biofuels industry. Environmental groups also were disappointed, saying EPA’s continued push for ethanol and other biofuels push will hamper U.S. climate efforts rather than bolster them.

Allies pledge

aid for Ukraine

LONDON — Ukraine’s allies have pledged several billion dollars in non-military aid to rebuild the country’s war-ravaged infrastructure, cut corruption and help pave its road to eventual membership in the European Union. Diplomats and political leaders at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London urged private-sector companies to help revive an economy battered by almost a year and a half of war. The cost of reconstruction is estimated by the World Bank at more than $400 billion. Delegates from more than 60 countries are attending a conference that is both a fundraising forum and a message to Russia that Ukraine’s allies are in it for the long haul.

Investment in

China wanes

BEIJING — A business group says foreign companies are shifting investment and their Asian headquarters out of China as confidence plunges following the expansion of an anti-spying law and other challenges. The report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China is one of many signs of growing pessimism despite the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to revive interest in the world’s No. 2 economy. Companies are uneasy about the anti-spying law, government protection of Chinese rivals and lack of action on reform promises. They also are being squeezed by slowing Chinese economic growth, despite the country’s exit from its “zero-COVID” policies, and by rising costs.