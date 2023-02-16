Inflation report

thumps stocks

NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Wall Street for their biggest drop in four weeks after another reading on inflation came in hotter than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% Thursday after inflation at the wholesale level slowed by less than economists forecast last month. Treasury yields rose as traders upped their bets for how high the Federal Reserve will raise rates to combat inflation. Higher rates hurt the economy and weigh on financial markets. A suite of mixed data on the economy also chipped away at hopes that the Fed could get inflation to continue to come down without creating a severe recession.

Jail considered

for FTX founder

NEW YORK — A federal judge is showing growing impatience with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's use of the internet while on bail, suggesting that incarceration might eventually be the most effective way to prevent him from communicating on electronic devices in ways that can’t be traced. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan listened to a prosecutor on Thursday describe how Bankman-Fried seemed to be breaking rules in his $250 million bail package meant to limit his communications. Then he said there was a solution nobody had proposed yet: incarceration. And he asked why he's being asked to free Bankman-Fried to what he described as a “garden of electronic devices” inside the Palo Alto, California, home of his parents.

DoorDash expands,

but losses grow

DoorDash says it saw a record number of orders and active users in the fourth quarter as it expanded overseas and gained market share at home. The San Francisco-based delivery company said Thursday that its monthly active users grew 28% to a record 34 million during the October-December period. Some of that growth came from Wolt Enterprises, the Finnish delivery service DoorDash acquired last year. Wolt operates in 22 countries where DoorDash previously had no presence, including Germany. Total orders grew 27% to 467 million. According to analysts polled by FactSet, that beat Wall Street’s forecast of 459 million. Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 40% to $1.82 billion, also beating forecasts.

YouTube CEO

steps down

A longtime Google executive who played a key role in the company’s creation is stepping down as YouTube’s CEO. Susan Wojcicki had spent the past nine years running the video site that has reshaped entertainment, culture and politics. In an email publicly shared Thursday, the 54-year-old Wojcicki said it was time to “start a new chapter." Her departure comes at a time when YouTube's ad revenue is slumping for the first time since Google's corporate parent began disclosing the site's financial results. Besides being a top YouTube executive, Wojcicki also served as Google's first landlord in 1998 when she rented her garage to the company's co-founders.

HarperCollins

union OKs deal

NEW YORK — Striking union members at HarperCollins have approved a tentative agreement reached last week and will return to work Tuesday, ending a walkout that lasted more than three months and became the center of an ongoing debate about salaries in the industry. More than 200 members, from editorial assistants to publicists, went on strike in November, with wages, workplace diversity and union protection among the issues. Under the new contract, annual starting pay will increase to $47,500 upon ratification, and rise to $50,000 by the beginning of 2025. Full-time employees in the union also will receive $1,500 lump sum payments.