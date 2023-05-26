Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tech leads gains

on Wall Street

NEW YORK — Stocks rose on Wall Street, led by more gains in technology stocks as another chipmaker reported strong demand related to artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%. The Dow added 1%. Marvell Technology jumped 32% after saying it expects AI revenue to at least double in fiscal 2024 from the prior year. That follows Thursday's report from fellow chipmaker Nvidia, which gave a big forecast for upcoming sales related to AI. Investors were encouraged to see a pickup in consumer spending last month. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

Neuralink seeks

trials in people

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it's gotten permission from U.S. regulators to begin testing its device in people. The company made the announcement on Twitter Thursday evening. Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wouldn't confirm or deny whether the agency granted the approval, but a press officer acknowledged the announcement. Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking the nervous system to computers. The Neuralink device is about the size of a large coin and is designed to be implanted in the skull. Musk previously said one of the first applications in people would to attempt to restore vision.

Regulators take

aim at AI

NEW YORK — As concerns grow over increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT, the nation’s financial watchdog says it’s working to ensure that companies follow the law when using AI. Already, automated systems and algorithms help determine credit ratings, loan terms, deposit account fees, and other aspects of our financial lives. The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau says it will hold companies responsible for using the technology in ways that comply with existing regulation. Representatives from several federal agencies say they’re directing resources and staff to take aim at new tech and identify negative ways it could affect consumers’ lives.

Travel chaos

feared in Europe

LONDON — British Airways has canceled dozens of flights due to computer problems in a rocky kickoff to Europe's summer travel season. The plans of thousands of travelers have been disrupted Friday at the start of a busy holiday weekend. Technical glitches and strikes by airport staff across Europe are stirring concerns about a repeat of last summer’s post-pandemic air travel chaos that meant delays, cancellations and mountains of lost luggage. International Air Transport Association says some disruptions are expected but the challenges keeping up with post-pandemic demand have been resolved. It warned about strikes in places like France. Security guards also have walked out at Heathrow, where most of the affected flights are on short-haul routes.

NYC bans weight.

height bias

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed legislation that will ban discrimination based on body size by adding weight and height to the list of protected categories such as race, sex and religion. Exemptions under the ordinance include cases in which an individual’s height or weight could prevent them from performing essential functions of the job. Some business leaders have said they are concerned that that compliance with the new ordinance could become an onerous burden. Several other U.S. cities have banned discrimination based on weight or on physical appearance, including San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Madison, Wisconsin.