Wall Street

falls again

NEW YORK — Stocks fell to close out a rare losing week for Wall Street following mixed reports on the U.S. job market and two of the market’s most influential stocks. The S&P 500 sank 0.5% Friday for its fourth straight drop after setting a 16-month high. The Dow also drifted between gains and losses through the day before ending with a loss. It dropped 0.4%, as did the Nasdaq. Apple's stock slumped after reporting revenue that just barely topped forecasts, while Amazon jumped after reporting a bigger profit than expected. Treasury yields sank after the government said hiring was a touch weaker last month than expected.

Ruble value drops

against US dollar

The ruble has dropped against the U.S. dollar in trading in Moscow to it lowest level since the first month of the war in Ukraine. The decline Friday to 96 rubles against the dollar continued the Russian currency’s consistent fall since the beginning of the year, when it traded at around 65. That's a drop of about 30%. Friday’s value was its lowest since March 28, 2022, state news agency Tass reported. After Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February 2022, the ruble plunged to as low as about 120 against the dollar, but recovered quickly as the Russian Central Bank undertook support measures.

Panama Canal

predicts slowdown

The managers of the Panama Canal say they expect income from the waterway to drop, after authorities were forced to limit the number of ships passing through each to 32 due to a lack of rainfall. The canal's administrator said Thursday income in 2024 could drop by as much as $200 million because of the drought. The canal implemented a measure Sunday capping the number of ships passing through its locks daily to a maximum of 32, compared to 36 to 38 under normal operation. Rain is needed to feed the watershed system of rivers and brooks that fill lakes, whose waters in turn fill the locks.

Nokia moves

plant to Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — Efforts by the Biden administration have been helping create new factory jobs as part of a push to bring high-speed internet to the whole country. Those jobs coincidentally help to back up President Joe Biden’s messaging for the 2024 elections.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Thursday that up to 200 new manufacturing jobs would be coming to the swing state of Wisconsin. The workers at the Sanmina factory in Kenosha County will make parts for Nokia that help to connect customers to broadband internet.

Nokia’s choice to move production to the U.S. came after an extended engagement with the Commerce Department over how to deliver on the “Buy America” rules in the government’s $42.5 billion investment to provide universal internet services.

Icahn firm

shares plunge

NEW YORK — Months into the fallout from a damning short-selling report, shares for corporate raider and activist investor Carl Icahn’s conglomerate Icahn Enterprises have tumbled after the firm halved its quarterly dividend. In sharing second quarter financial results Friday, Icahn Enterprises declared a distribution of $1 per depositary unit, half of the firm’s previous $2 per unit payout. The stock closed down more than 23%.

The quarterly divided slash comes months after a May 2 report from short-selling firm Hindenburg Research, which claimed that IEP has been using inflated asset valuation and pointed to “Ponzi-like economic structures” at the holding company.